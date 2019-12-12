Tulsa-based ONEOK completes 900-mile Elk Creek Pipeline
Tulsa-based ONEOK, Inc. on Wednesday announced the completion of its Elk Creek Pipeline.
Natural gas liquids (NGL) volume now flows on the 900-mile pipeline, which extends from the Williston Basin to ONEOK’s existing Mid-Continent NGL facilities in Bushton, Kansas.
Elk Creek has the capacity to transport up to 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of unfractionated natural gas liquids and the capability to be expanded to 400,000 bpd with additional pump facilities. ONEOK expects total Rocky Mountain NGL volume transported on the Elk Creek and Bakken NGL pipelines to reach more than 240,000 bpd by the end of the first quarter 2020.
“The completion of Elk Creek provides critical NGL transportation to producers in the highly productive Williston, Powder River and Denver-Julesburg basins,” Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Elk Creek, combined with ONEOK’s investments in additional natural gas processing infrastructure in the region, will help producers significantly reduce natural gas currently flaring in North Dakota.”
BA’s continued growth noted in ‘State of the City’ presentation
BROKEN ARROW — At least 320 manufacturers call Broken Arrow home, highlighting a sector that is growing between 6% to 7% annually, City Manager Michael Spurgeon said Wednesday.
The tidbit was part of his “State of the City” presentation at a monthly luncheon of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce. It included a roughly 25-minute video promoting the city.
“I decided the best approach for this year’s presentation is for the membership to hear directly from some of the folks in our community on why they love Broken Arrow,” Spurgeon said. “If you think about it, it’s only because of all the great things that are happening in the public and private sectors that I’m able to stand up here and make the claim that the state of our city is strong.”
Other news during the presentation included Broken Arrow’s population, up 15% between 2010-17, the start of the Elm Place and New Orleans street revitalization and the creation of the Creel 51 TIF, the city’s second tax increment financing district.
Saudi’s Aramco becomes most valuable public company
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable public company Wednesday when its shares made their debut on the Saudi stock exchange, part of an ambitious shift away from the very fossil fuels the country’s economy depends on.
The shares’ 10% rally brought state-owned Aramco’s value to $1.88 trillion. The 1.5% of the company that is listed has raised $25.6 billion, a record for an initial public offering. As of Tuesday’s close in the U.S., Apple was valued at $1.19 trillion.
Despite the success of the sale, the kingdom’s decision not to list the company on a larger foreign exchange points to concerns that a global flotation would raise. Listing shares outside Saudi Arabia would open up the company to greater disclosure rules and expose it to foreign laws at a time when the country is under scrutiny for its role in regional conflicts as well as for the killing of a dissident journalist.
“A local Saudi offering is, by all accounts, a friendly audience of Saudi investors,” said Gianna Bern, the author of “Investing in Energy” and lecturer at the University of Notre Dame. She said the real test for Aramco will be a global offering, in another jurisdiction, such as London or Asia. Aramco, however, has said it will not sell more shares for at least another year.
Wednesday’s shares were sold mainly to investors in the region: a 0.5% stake to individual retail investors in Gulf Arab states and 1% to institutional investors.
Non-Saudi investors contributed just 23% of the institutional investment generated in the IPO, according to lead adviser Samba Capital. Saudi companies and government institutions raised 51% of the overall demand, Samba Capital said.
Some analysts said that the surge on the first day of trading suggests heavy buying from investors close to the crown prince to make the operation a hit.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to use the money raised from the sale of a sliver of the kingdom’s crown jewel to diversify the country’s economy and fund major national projects that create jobs for millions of young Saudis entering the workforce.