NEWS & NOTES
Gasoline prices continue to fall
Oklahoma gasoline prices have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in a week, averaging $2.30 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,294 stations.
Gas prices in Oklahoma are 17.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 29.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 17.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Global exporting workshop set for Sept. 24
A daylong workshop on exporting globally will be held Sept. 24 at the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus.
The “Riddle of the Exporter” workshop will include trade professional Elyse Eriksson. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the B.S. Roberts Room, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.
Sponsored by Commerce Bank, OSU and the Tulsa Global Alliance, the workshop is for those new to exporting, as well as those with years of experience, organizers said.
Registration cost is $139 and will remain open until Sept. 18. Students studying global trade or entrepreneurship and have an interest in global trade or exporting can register with a valid university email address for $49.
For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/RiddleoftheExporterTulsa.
Georgia-Pacific, OG&E donate to Muskogee County flood recovery
Georgia-Pacific and Oklahoma Gas & Electric each donated $25,000 to flood recovery efforts in Muskogee County.
The gifts to the Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee were announced during the recent Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning in Muskogee.
The committee is comprised of local governmental agencies, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, and the business community working to help provide long-term and unmet needs of Muskogee County residents and businesses that have been affected by recent flooding.
When donations are made, 100% of all funding will be used to help victims. With the announcement of the GP and OG&E gifts, more than $70,000 has now been raised toward the MCDRC’s goal of $250,000, the organization said.
DATA POINT
17.5 million
Number of U.S. airline passengers estimated by the trade group Airlines for America to fly Labor Day weekend.
3.12%
Amount Tulsa-area home sales were up in July compared to a year ago.
74%
Number of economists surveyed who expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.
HEADLINES
RETAIL
Five Below announces new stores in Tulsa
Discount retail chain Five Below has scheduled a grand opening at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 for its store at 8722 E. 71st St., according to the company’s website.
Another store at the Southroads Shopping Center, 5207 E. 41st St., is “coming soon,” with no date listed.
Five Below, whose sales target children and teens, sells products costing up to $5.
DEVELOPMENT
Broken Arrow multifamily complex purchased for nearly $30 million
An apartment complex completed in 2018 in Broken Arrow has been sold for $29,875,000, Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily Oklahoma announced.
Florida-based DLP Capital Partners purchased The Reserve at Aspen Creek, a 240-unit community at 1100 W. Tucson St. The price per square foot was $131.91 for the 226,479-square-foot facility.