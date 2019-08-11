NEWS & NOTES
Former TU professor, Williams VP named EPA regional head
Ken McQueen of New Mexico was named to become administrator for Region 6 of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced.
McQueen will oversee environmental protection efforts in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas and in 66 tribal nations.
McQueen “has extensive experience in public service and industry working in the south central region of the United States on water, natural resource and energy issues,” the EPA said in a news release.
McQueen will join the agency having most recently worked as New Mexico’s cabinet secretary for the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department from 2016-2018. During his tenure, he worked to streamline rules and regulations.
“Ken’s experience in public service and familiarity with natural resource issues make him an excellent choice to lead the Region 6 office,” Wheeler said. “I look forward to working with Ken to advance the agency’s mission and protect human health and the environment for our south central residents.”
Prior to serving as New Mexico’s EMNRD cabinet secretary, McQueen from 2002 to 2016 worked as vice president of Williams/WPX Energy, where he managed the company’s assets in New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. During that time, he also served as an adjunct professor in petroleum engineering at the University of Tulsa.
Family Dollar reopens renovated store in east Tulsa
Family Dollar will hold a reopening event Saturday for a renovated store in east Tulsa.
The grand reopening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the store, 12583 E. 21st St.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family-fun entertainment, the company said in a news release.
In addition, the first 50 customers Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
The renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
DAV honors Owasso company
Disabled American Veterans named Americom Technologies Group, an Owasso-based company that takes a veterans-first mentality to recruiting and hiring employees, its Small Employer of the Year.
ATG representatives received the award Aug. 4 during the 98th DAV and Auxiliary National Convention in Orlando, Florida.
ATG was founded in 2016 with the vision of having an organization that was capable of being a true “one-stop shop” for all electrical- and technologies-related services and materials for industrial, commercial and federal markets. ATG was selected over numerous other businesses with fewer than 250 employees competing for the national-level honor.
“I’m thankful Americom Technologies Group is helping ensure the promise our country made to the men and women who served is kept,” said DAV National Commander Dennis Nixon. “They know hiring veterans is smart business.”
Including its president, 28% of the ATG workforce are veterans.
DATA POINT
767.27
Number of points the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Monday.
7.35 million
Number of open jobs in June, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
HEADLINES
REAL ESTATE
Developer buys land eyed for mall in Jenks
An Indianapolisbased mall developer has purchased acreage on which for years it has planned to build a mall in Jenks, land records show. Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC has purchased about 51 acres from River District Development Group LLC for $12 million, a deed dated July 31 indicates.
RETAIL
New service to provide convenience store delivery in Tulsa
A convenience store delivery service called goPuff offers more than 2,500 items from a local facility that can be ordered between noon and 4:30 a.m, seven days a week, for a flat delivery fee of $1.95. The new Tulsa service, already offered in more than 90 locations including Atlanta, Seattle and Dallas, is accessible through an app and at goPuff.com.
