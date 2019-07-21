Insurance Department recovers $5.1 million
OKLAHOMA CITY — In the first six months of 2019, the Oklahoma Insurance Department recovered more money for policyholders compared to all of last year. More than $5.1 million in claims disputes have been settled with the department’s help, the agency said in a news release.
“These recovery amounts make a real impact on peoples’ lives, and Oklahomans should expect their insurance companies to keep the promises made to them,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said.
OID’s Consumer Assistance/Claims Division processes and assist consumers seeking help with their insurance companies. The division opened 3,061 files from January to June of this year. They’ve also answered 7,110 phone calls. The money recovered from January to June of this year totaled $5,129,962.81. Last year, the recovery amount for the entire year was $3,549,619.17.
Policyholders who have an issue with their claim can file a “Request for Assistance” for the following types of insurance: auto, home, commercial, life and health, service warranty, title or workers compensation. To learn more about the complaint process, go to oid.ok.gov or call the Consumer Assistance Division at 800-522-0071.
Dollar General hosting hiring events
Dollar General is planning to host about 1,500 hiring events through July 20 to recruit interested candidates to support the company’s plans to add 8,000 net new jobs, 975 new stores and two distribution centers in fiscal 2019.
Currently scheduled throughout the 44 states in which Dollar General operates, hiring events are aimed at supporting retail, distribution center, supply chain, fleet operations and corporate office recruiting efforts, the company said in a statement.
A comprehensive list of events is available on Dollar General’s Careers website at dollargeneral.com/careers.
Each event will provide candidates with information about Dollar General, as well as the company’s wages and benefits, training and development programs, advancement opportunities and more.
“Dollar General is proud of its strong record of championing the career growth and development of our approximately 137,000 employees as the advancement of our employees is a cornerstone of our culture,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president. “As a rapidly-growing company that has created approximately 25,000 net new jobs since 2015, we believe our commitment to investing in our people as a competitive advantage and our mission of Serving Others make Dollar General an employer of choice for top talent looking to start or advance their careers.”
Manhattan Construction firms win awards
Tulsa-based Manhattan Construction Co. and Cantera Concrete Co. have been named to the 2019 Top Performers list released by the Associated Builders & Contractors. Both companies are subsidiaries of family-owned Manhattan Construction Group.
Published as a supplement to Construction Executive magazine, the list recognizes the Top 150 Performers among ABC member contractors for achievements in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence ranked by work hours, with special designations identified.
“ABC Top Performers are leading the way in the merit shop construction industry, where diverse participants are constantly striving to achieve the highest levels of personal and company performance in an environment of fair and open competition,” said Michael Bellaman, president and chief executive officer of ABC.
To be eligible, Manhattan Construction Company, ranked 37th, and Cantera Concrete Company, ranked 80th, “have demonstrated world-class safety performance by implementing ABC’s STEP safety management system, which makes the top-performing contractors up to 680% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to the ABC 2019 Safety Performance Report,” the company said.