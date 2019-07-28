NEWS & NOTES
City of Jenks holding free workshop on 20-year plan
A community meeting on a 20-year comprehensive growth plan for the city of Jenks is set for Aug. 1.
The Horizon Jenks Comprehensive Plan “is a community vision that is intended to guide Jenks in its decision making for the next 20 years. The comprehensive plan will result in a set of policies that direct future growth and development for the city of Jenks,” the city said in a news release.
“Additionally, the creation of a plan can lead to potential strategies that help effectively guide city leaders in making substantive and thoughtful decisions for the community.”
The Jenks plan will address land use and development; commercial areas; transportation and mobility; parks, open space and environmental features; agricultural and cultural facilities; housing and neighborhoods; an economic development framework; community facilities and utilities; and an implementation strategy.
The free community workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Oklahoma Aquarium.
OK2Grow accepting nominations for leaders
OK2Grow is accepting nominations for emerging manufacturing leaders throughout the state.
Nominations are for manufacturing employees under the age of 40 who are showing strong leadership potential by making significant contributions in their current role. Criteria for the award can include leadership through job performance, project management, involvement in the community and a positive attitude toward careers in manufacturing.
The nomination deadline is Friday, Aug. 9.
All award winners will be announced and presented with an award at the annual Dream It Do It Oklahoma kick-off breakfast events in Tulsa on Aug. 27 and Oklahoma City on Sept. 5.
Visit www.DreamItDoItOK.org/Mfg-day for the application. For questions, contact OK2Grow Executive Director April Sailsbury at April@OK2Grow.org or call 918-694-7215.
SBA tops $25M in Oklahoma disaster assistance loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $25.1 million in federal disaster loans for Oklahoma businesses and residents impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 7 to June 9, the agency announced.
Tanya N. Garfield, director of the SBA’s disaster field operations center-west, said SBA has approved $25,111,800 for businesses and residents to help rebuild and recover.
“SBA’s disaster assistance employees are committed to helping businesses and residents rebuild as quickly as possible,” Garfield said.
Businesses and residents in Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, LeFlore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woods counties who sustained damages are encouraged to register prior to the July 31 deadline with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at www.disasterassistance.gov.
“Don’t miss out on any assistance you may be entitled to by not registering for help. You don’t need to wait for your insurance to settle or obtain a contractor’s estimate,” she added.
DATA POINT
$700 million
Amount Equifax agreed to pay, at least, to settle with the federal authorities and states over its 2017 data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.
500,000
Number of vehicles Volvo has recalled because of a faulty engine component that may in extreme cases cause a vehicle to catch fire.
1.7%
Amount U.S. home sales fell in June.
HEADLINES
RETAIL
Promenade’s mortgage holder seeking foreclosure on the property
The holder of Promenade Mall’s mortgage is seeking to foreclose on the loan, according to documents filed with Tulsa County District Court last month. Ready Capital Corp., the original lender and current holder of the loan, alleges in court filings that the mall’s owner — a Delaware limited liability company — has defaulted on the loan by failing to make payments from March 2019 forward.
RESTAURANT
Cardigan’s restaurant closes after 27 years
Cardigan’s: An American Bistro, a familiar dining spot on South Lewis Avenue for the past 27 years, has closed. A sign on the front door says, “Thank you for 27 years,” and another sign says the restaurant space is available.
RETAIL
Dry Goods store coming to Tulsa
Dry Goods, “an old-fashioned store with today’s newest trends,” will open its first Oklahoma location at Woodland Hills Mall, the mall announced. Set to open this fall, the store will be located in a 3,965-square-foot space on the upper level next to The Children’s Place.
