PSO providing LED lights to food banks
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are teaming up to distribute 65,000 energy-efficient LED bulbs to northeastern Oklahoma families in need.
Since 2014, PSO and the food bank have worked together to coordinate the distribution of energy-efficient bulbs as part of PSO’s Shine A Light project. Nearly 300,000 northeastern Oklahoma households have received the free light bulbs.
This year, delivery of 100,000 LEDs to food banks in Tulsa, McAlester and Oklahoma City began in early July. The food banks are now distributing the bulbs through their networks of partner agencies.
“We know that families in need are often forced to make difficult decisions and food dollars sometimes get cut in order to cover other life expenses,” said Jeff Brown, PSO consumer programs manager. “Through the Shine A Light Project, we can provide our neighbors ways to save energy and lower costs.”
Research shows that up to three-quarters of clients served by Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma report having to choose between paying their utility bills and paying for food, PSO said in a news release.
OSU Medicine opens Rose District location
The newest home to OSU Medicine is in the heart of Broken Arrow’s Rose District, where Dr. Elizabeth Brewer will provide family medicine care.
“We are thrilled to be opening a new clinic to serve the Broken Arrow community, it’s the first time we’ve expanded east of Tulsa,” Ty Griffith, vice president of clinic operations, said in a news release. “As a family medicine specialist seeing patient of all ages, Dr. Brewer is a great addition to the OSU Medicine team. We are excited to have her and know she will deliver exceptional care to our patients.”
In the past year, OSU Medicine has continued to bring on new providers and specialties, including areas of reconstructive and cosmetic surgery, pain management, family medicine, internal medicine, sports medicine and a new practice dedicated to midwifery care that brought on three new nurse practitioner midwives who also specialize in women’s health.
Commerce department makes hire
Ray Little has been named the new director of business retention and expansion at the Oklahoma Commerce Department.
Little supervises and works with Commerce’s Regional Development Specialists. Among their goals is to help Oklahoma businesses that are considering expansion projects, as well as supply chain and trade opportunities, workforce assistance, and incentives for growth and new investment.
Little has started visiting communities across the state in his first few weeks on the job.
Before joining the commerce department, Little served as a business development manager for various companies, most notably Dell and Microsoft.
“I look forward to meeting all the state’s economic development partners I can,” said Little. “I want to learn about their programs, find out what’s working, and hear about their successes. By helping businesses stay here in Oklahoma and even grow, we can help sustain and grow our economy.”
$6 million
Amount Kyle Giersdorf, 16, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, won as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The video game competition payout is more than Tiger Woods made for winning the 2019 Masters Tournament.
$433 billion
The amount the Treasury Department said it expects to borrow in the current July-September quarter, the largest quarterly borrowing total since early 2018, as the government replenishes its cash reserves following the expected resolution over raising the debt limit.
Former teacher embarks on bookstore-coffee shop concept in north Tulsa
Onikah Asamoa-Caesar is spearheading the creation of Fulton Street Books & Coffee, which she has targeted to be up and running at 210 W. Latimer St. sometime this year. To shepherd this mission, she is leaving her job as director of strategic advisement for Birth through Eight Strategy for Tulsa at the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Tornado-damaged midtown Whataburger opens after two-year absence
Nearly two years after a tornado blew off half its roof and some siding, the Whataburger restaurant near 41st Street and Hudson Avenue has reopened. The rebuilt Whataburger is more than twice the size of the original building and includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes and an updated dining room.
Society opens second Tulsa location at 101st and Mingo
Society has opened a new location at 9999 S. Mingo Road. The original Society was launched last summer on Cherry Street. The new location will feature two new burgers, a new vegetarian sandwich and a vegan Impossible burger. Society is part of the Chandler Hospitality Group, which includes RibCrib.
