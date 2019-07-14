NEWS & NOTES
Avid Hotel opens new OKC location near airport
OKLAHOMA CITY — Avid Hotel has opened a new location in Oklahoma City, near Will Rogers World Airport.
The hotel opened about a year after Avid’s first location near Quail Springs Mall opened for business, with intentions to expand the franchise across the globe.
Avid is part of a new series of mid-tier hotels by Intercontinental Hotel Group. The hotel — and future Avid hotels — is designed for guests seeking a one- or two-night visit with a better version of the essential hotel amenities, without the ornaments or costs of the higher level and extended-term stay options.
Avid opened a new four-story, 87-unit hotel at 8007 S. Mingo Road in Tulsa last month.
Arvest hits $1 billion mortgage mark for 17th straight year
Arvest Bank announced that its mortgage division has originated more than $1 billion in mortgage loans for the 17th year in a row. That includes both purchase-money and refinance loans. This is the earliest the bank has reached the $1 billion mark since 2013.
“We are absolutely privileged to assist thousands of customers with their mortgage needs, whether that’s purchasing or refinancing a home,” said Steven Plaisance, president and chief executive officer of Arvest’s mortgage division. “Our activity has been driven by purchase-money this year, which is a positive sign for the territories we serve.
“Our team takes great joy in all of our customer successes, but helping families buy their first home and assisting veterans and active servicemen and servicewomen are definite highlights.”
Arvest reached the $1 billion mark 11 days sooner than it did last year. As of June 18, Arvest had closed a total of 5,148 loans with a total loan value of $1,002,574,734. In 2018, the bank reached the $1 billion mark on June 29.
Registration open for governor’s economic summit
Registration is open for the 2019 Governor’s Economic Development & Workforce Summit.
The event will feature Gov. Kevin Stitt, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Secretary of Commerce & Workforce Development Sean Kouplen.
The event will be held 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn & Conference Center, 2833 Conference Drive, in Edmond. Registration is $225 per person. For more information, go to oedc.net.
DATA POINT
$28 million
Amount Osage Casino Hotel-Tulsa will spend on an expansion that will add 145 guest rooms.
5%
Amount U.S. consumers borrowed more on their credit cards in May, down from 5.2% in April.
40
Number of years Tulsan Ed Hicks is marking as a Mercedes-Benz salesman.
HEADLINES
REAL ESTATE
Griffin Communications places KVOO building on market
A landmark property off the Broken Arrow Expressway is up for sale, owner Griffin Communications announced. CBRE is marketing the KVOO radio station building at 4590 E. 29th St. It features a 17,789-square-foot building on just more than two acres.
RETAIL
Jewelry line inspired by teen crash survivor will benefit her recovery
The Vintage Pearl introduced a personal line of jewelry Monday that Izzy Kitterman helped design. She was injured in deadly vehicle crash in 2017. The necklaces in the Izzy K Collection retail for $24 to $32, with Kitterman’s family receiving half the proceeds. The owners of The Vintage Pearl, a local jewelry company with a store at 8246 S. Lewis Ave., have a daughter that played soccer with Kitterman before the car crash.
LOCAL BUSINESS
Guaranty Abstract sells assets
A Tulsa company that pre-dates the Great Depression has changed hands. Guaranty Abstract Company, a third-generation firm founded in 1928, has sold its assets to Oklahoma Abstract Partners and Oklahoma Title Partners, Luke Strawn, CEO of the buying arms, announced.
