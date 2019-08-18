NEWS & NOTES
Hollywood Feed to open new location in Tulsa on Saturday
Hollywood Feed, a Memphis, Tennessee-based pet retailer, will open a new Tulsa location at 9 a.m. Saturday with adoptable dogs, a silent auction and giveaways.
The event will be held 9 a.m.-noon at the new store, 9146 S. Yale Ave.
The first 101 customers will receive a free large bag of dog or cat food and 20% off their purchase.
The store will be the company’s 101st location, a spokeswoman said.
Woodland Hills announces store renovation, new restaurant
Woodland Hills Mall last week announced a store renovation/expansion and a new restaurant.
Altar’d State, a “boho-chic” apparel store, is currently undergoing a store renovation, increasing its square footage by 4,955 to 10,144. The retailer will also feature A Beautiful Soul, a brand for women sizes 10-24.
During the renovation, Altar’d State is temporarily located on the upper level of the mall between Eddie Bauer and Gap.
Taco Shop, a quick-service restaurant featuring Mexican cuisine, also is now open in the food court on the upper-level, the mall announced.
The 708-square-foot space offers street tacos, freshly made salsas and made-to-order burritos, nachos, quesadillas, tamales, tortas, and taco salads.
First Fidelity named Forbes’ best bank in Oklahoma
First Fidelity Bank was recently named the Best Bank in Oklahoma on Forbes’ America’s Best Banks in Each State 2019 list.
“Since 1920, FFB has taken pride in its legacy as a family-owned bank capable of the same sophisticated technology as competing ‘big banks,’” said Lee R. Symcox, president and CEO. “We are honored to be named Forbes’ Best Bank in Oklahoma and want to thank our customers and employees.”
Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research firm, to produce its annual Best Banks in Each State report. More than 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as in five subdimensions, which included trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
First Fidelity has 29 offices serving the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona, markets.
DATA POINT
$867 billion
Amount U.S. deficit grew in the first 10 months of the budget year.
270
Number of flights canceled, at least, by protests at the Hong Kong airport.
0.7%
Amount U.S. retail sales were up last month.
HEADLINES
ENERGY
Tulsa gas prices fall nearly 11 cents
Gas prices in Tulsa are 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 35.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Tulsa area home starts rise
A total of 245 home were started July, compared to 199 for July of 2018.