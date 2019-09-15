NEWS & NOTES
Panera Bread expands delivery options
Panera Bread announced the availability of its national delivery service for the first time through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.
In addition to being able to order from Panera’s app and website, consumers will now be able to use all three apps to order Panera for lunch or dinner. Whether customers order via Panera’s apps or through one of its partners, their orders will be delivered to them by Panera’s delivery drivers in most markets.
Panera’s platforms have driven more than 28 million delivery orders, resulting in delivery becoming 7% of Panera’s overall sales, the company said.
Job Corps has openings in career training
The Tulsa Job Corps Center has openings for individuals seeking free career training in the nation’s leading industries, including construction, health care, homeland security and hospitality.
Offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is the largest nationwide residential career technical training and education program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.
The program helps eligible young people ages 16 to 24 complete their high school education, earn college credits, train for meaningful careers and connect with employment, apprenticeship, military or higher education opportunities. Job Corps centers also provide on-campus housing, nutritious meal options, basic medical care, uniforms and class supplies, and enrichment and recreation activities.
For information about specific training programs and educational opportunities, go to jobcorps.gov, or call 1-800-733-JOBS.
Pizza Inn expanding to Oklahoma
RAVE President Bob Bafundo announced that Pizza Inn has executed an area development agreement with franchisee Tony Nemer.
The development strategy has Nemer bringing Pizza Inn stores to towns in southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. His first of six locations will open in Stillwater in October, with additional locations in Arkansas City, Kansas, as well as Enid, Blackwell, Perry and Tonkawa to follow.
Nemer was previously an operating partner at the Pizza Inn in Ponca City. He currently owns Golden Chick restaurants in Ponca City and Stillwater.
DATA POINT
$2.11
Average per-gallon price of gasoline in Tulsa on Monday.
30,000
Number of people Amazon hopes to hire by early next year.
HEADLINES
RETAIL
Tulsa vintage store to close
Cheap Thrills Vintage, a thrift and consignment store in Tulsa plans to close by year’s end. “The month of September marks our 20th year and sadly the year I’ve decided to close the brick and mortar store,” the store at 3018 E. 15th St. wrote Tuesday on its Facebook page. “I will continue to buy and sell but will let the physical store go.”
FLOODING RECOVERY
SBA approves more than $35 million in disaster loans for state
The U.S. Small Business Administration said Monday it has approved more than $35 million in disaster loans for Oklahoma individuals and businesses in the wake of this spring’s flooding and storms. The SBA approved $32.244 million for residents and $2.782 million for businesses to help rebuild and recover, it said.
RESTAURANTS
McNellie’s closes for renovations
James E. McNellie’s Public House, better known as McNellie’s Pub, 409 E. First St., is undergoing some big changes. The 15-year-old pub shut down for 10 to 12 days beginning Monday for renovations.
