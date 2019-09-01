NEWS & NOTES
Tulsa LED company named among fastest growing
For the third year in a row, Oklahoma LED Lighting and Electrical has made INC. Magazine’s 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. with a three-year growth of 339%.
The company was in the top five from a total of 10 Oklahoma companies that achieved the 2019 list. This achievement puts Oklahoma LED in rarefied company group, including Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.
Oklahoma LED is a family-owned LED lighting company that provides LED conversion solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting needs. Founded in 2012 by Josef Schrader and his wife, Stephanie Schrader, Oklahoma LED specializes in turn-key commercial LED conversions providing LED installation, repairs and maintenance and retro fitting to schools, hospitals, warehouses, factories, parking garages and offices.
Recycling conference set for Sept. 25 at Tulsa Zoo
Navigating the Recycling Jungle is the 2019 theme for the Oklahoma Recycling Association Annual Conference and Expo to be held Sept. 25 at the H.A. Chapman Event Lodge at the Tulsa Zoo.
“Recycling can be a wild journey full of surprises,” said OKRA President Sara Ivey. “Although it can be a jungle, our goal is to provide conference attendees with information and tools to help their recycling efforts.”
Local government officials, recycling professionals, community and business leaders, educators, students, and Oklahoma residents interested in the business of recycling or expanding local programs are welcome.
Continental breakfast, refreshments, a luncheon buffet and facility tour will all be covered with a conference fee of $75 if registered by Sept. 17, or $100 thereafter; members of OKRA receive a $20 discount. Participants can register by visiting bit.ly/RecycleConf2019.
Keynote speaker Neil Seldman of Institute for Local Self-Reliance will discuss how comprehensive recycling can reduce costs and pollution while reviving communities with jobs and economic development.
DATA POINT
850,000
Number of McDonald’s employees who will receive harassment training
2.1%
Amount U.S. home prices were up in June from a year earlier.
2.1%
Amount orders for durable goods were up in July.
HEADLINES
AVIATON
American adding 400 jobs in Tulsa
Fort Worth, Texasbased American Airlines announced Wednesday that it is adding 400 new jobs to Tech Ops-Tulsa, the world’s largest commercial aviation base maintenance facility. Over the next few months, additional maintenance work will be sent to Tech Ops-Tulsa, including scheduled maintenance work on the Boeing 787 fleet.
AVIATON
Jones Riverside awarded grant
The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission recently awarded a roughly $2.3 million grant to Jones Riverside Airport to rehabilitate its secondary runway.
DINING
Polo Grill owners buy Tucci’s, plan two new eateries
The Polo Grill, a fixture in Utica Square Shopping Center for 36 years, is branching out all over Tulsa. Owners Donna and Robert Merrifield have purchased a longtime Cherry Street restaurant, will add a new lounge next to Polo Grill and will open two new eateries downtown.
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program