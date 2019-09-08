NEWS & NOTES
TU reports 100% placement for electrical and computer engineering juniors, seniors
The University of Tulsa’s department of electrical and computer engineering reported 100% placement of internships for every junior, and jobs or graduate school for all senior students.
“Virtually all of these positions are with companies in Tulsa, stimulating the local and state economies,” TU said in a statement.
“And these internships don’t involve running errands and delivering coffee. TU students are working on real projects, troubleshooting equipment issues, developing products for manufacturing and learning valuable soft skills in the workplace on their way to becoming open-minded, well-rounded employees.”
The department has set a new goal to find internships for freshmen and sophomores as well, the statement said.
GableGotwals marks 75th anniversary
What began as a two-person enterprise between Ellis Gable and Charles Gotwals in 1944, GableGotwals has grown into a law firm that employs approximately 100 attorneys and more than 60 professionals with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and San Antonio.
GableGotwals represents a diversified client base across the nation including Fortune 500 corporations, privately owned companies, entrepreneurs, foundations, and individuals.
In honor of its 75th anniversary, the firm has committed to serving an additional 750 community service hours in 2019, it said in a news release.
In addition, it established a $7,500 scholarship at the University of Tulsa College of Law in memory of former shareholder Oliver Howard, who similarly gave back to the community.
DATA POINT
2%
Amount Union Pacific Railroad’s freight volume expected to fall in the second half of the year.
0.1%
Amount U.S. construction spending rose in July.
2.3%
Amount U.S. productivity rose in the 2nd quarter.
HEADLINES
ECONOMY
Survey suggests little or no Midwest economic growth
An August survey of business supply managers suggested slow or no economic growth over the next several months in nine Midwest and Plains states, in part because of trade skirmishes, a report said Tuesday.
The Mid-America Business Conditions index dropped below growth neutral in August to hit 49.3, compared with 52.0 in July. The index had remained above growth neutral for 32 straight months, the report said.
EMPLOYMENT
Hard Rock holding career fair
CATOOSA — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will hold a career fair Wednesday afternoon.
The event will be held 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Grand Hall of the Cherokees, 777 W. Cherokee St.
