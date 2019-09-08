Construction time again

Devon Morrison works on a class program for Fundamentals of Construction at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs on Thursday. The program was created in partnership with Tulsa Tech. The elective construction program allows sophomores, juniors and seniors from Sand Springs and surrounding schools, including Berryhill and Central, to learn about the construction industry. Charles Page High School Principal Stan Trout said the program currently has 60 students enrolled. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

NEWS & NOTES

TU reports 100% placement for electrical and computer engineering juniors, seniors

The University of Tulsa’s department of electrical and computer engineering reported 100% placement of internships for every junior, and jobs or graduate school for all senior students.

“Virtually all of these positions are with companies in Tulsa, stimulating the local and state economies,” TU said in a statement.

“And these internships don’t involve running errands and delivering coffee. TU students are working on real projects, troubleshooting equipment issues, developing products for manufacturing and learning valuable soft skills in the workplace on their way to becoming open-minded, well-rounded employees.”

The department has set a new goal to find internships for freshmen and sophomores as well, the statement said.

GableGotwals marks 75th anniversary

What began as a two-person enterprise between Ellis Gable and Charles Gotwals in 1944, GableGotwals has grown into a law firm that employs approximately 100 attorneys and more than 60 professionals with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

GableGotwals represents a diversified client base across the nation including Fortune 500 corporations, privately owned companies, entrepreneurs, foundations, and individuals.

In honor of its 75th anniversary, the firm has committed to serving an additional 750 community service hours in 2019, it said in a news release.

In addition, it established a $7,500 scholarship at the University of Tulsa College of Law in memory of former shareholder Oliver Howard, who similarly gave back to the community.

DATA POINT

2%

Amount Union Pacific Railroad’s freight volume expected to fall in the second half of the year.

0.1%

Amount U.S. construction spending rose in July.

2.3%

Amount U.S. productivity rose in the 2nd quarter.

HEADLINES

ECONOMY

Survey suggests little or no Midwest economic growth

An August survey of business supply managers suggested slow or no economic growth over the next several months in nine Midwest and Plains states, in part because of trade skirmishes, a report said Tuesday.

The Mid-America Business Conditions index dropped below growth neutral in August to hit 49.3, compared with 52.0 in July. The index had remained above growth neutral for 32 straight months, the report said.

EMPLOYMENT

Hard Rock holding career fair

CATOOSA — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will hold a career fair Wednesday afternoon.

The event will be held 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Grand Hall of the Cherokees, 777 W. Cherokee St.

