12.3%
The amount U.S. home construction jumped last month, a 12-year high, on a surge in apartment building.
1.16 billion
Amount Cherokee Nation Council approved for the tribe’s 2020 budget, its largest ever.
0.5%
Amount U.S. manufacturing production climbed last month.
WAGES
CNB announces wage increases
The Cherokee Nation’s business arm on Wednesday announced its plan to increase starting wages for most hourly employees throughout every division within the company and its subsidiaries. The tribally owned company will raise its minimum wage to $11 an hour and expand the income of all eligible hourly employees, it said Wednesday during an announcement at CNB Engineering and Manufacturing in Stilwell.
RETAIL
Walmart offers gift cards for car seats
For a limited time, Walmart is offering gift cards for expired or outgrown car seats to be recycled. People may bring their car seats to the customer service counter at participating Supercenter locations through Sept. 30 for a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used toward a new car seat or other items for children, according to a news release.
REAL ESTATE
Tenant signs lease for industrial space
An undisclosed warehouse and distribution tenant has signed a seven-year lease for 62,500-square-feet of industrial space at 5402 S. 129th East Ave., according to real estate services and investment firm CBRE. David Glasgow, Matt Klimisch and Alex Powell with CBRE represented the landlord, Boardwalk 55, LLC.