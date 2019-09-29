New coworking space

The Golden Driller and other Tulsa-centric artwork is featured on a mural wall at The Root Coworking, 110 S. Hartford Ave., Suite 250, in Tulsa on Tuesday. The roughly 11,000-square-foot coworking space is scheduled to open Oct. 1. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

Amount U.S. economy grew in the second quarter.

8.2%

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

Amount Tulsa area housing starts are up compared to a year ago.

7.1%

Amount U.S. new home sales jumped in August.

EMPLOYMENT

Macy’s wants to hire at least 5,000

Macy’s said Tuesday it plans to hire at least 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers during the holiday season at its fulfillment center at 7220 E. 76th St. North near Owasso. Candidates interested in open positions can apply immediately at macysjobs.com.

UTILITIES

Bill reductions coming for PSO customers

Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers will see rate decreases of 2.9% to 19.2% beginning with the October billing cycle, the company said Wednesday. Lower costs for the fuel used to generate electricity is the reason PSO customers will see lower electric bills, the company said. A residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt hours a month will see a reduction of $3.68 due to the change.

RETAIL

Tulsa Promenade goes back to owner

The owner of Tulsa’s Promenade mall has reassumed possession and operation of the retail center, which was thrust into a receivership in July after the mortgage holder sought foreclosure on the property because of a loan default and other issues. In accordance with a joint motion, Tulsa County District Judge William LaFortune last week ordered the conditional discharge of receiver Jim Parrack, a real estate expert with Price Edwards and Co.

