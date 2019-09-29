2%
Amount U.S. economy grew in the second quarter.
8.2%
Amount Tulsa area housing starts are up compared to a year ago.
7.1%
Amount U.S. new home sales jumped in August.
EMPLOYMENT
Macy’s wants to hire at least 5,000
Macy’s said Tuesday it plans to hire at least 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers during the holiday season at its fulfillment center at 7220 E. 76th St. North near Owasso. Candidates interested in open positions can apply immediately at macysjobs.com.
UTILITIES
Bill reductions coming for PSO customers
Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers will see rate decreases of 2.9% to 19.2% beginning with the October billing cycle, the company said Wednesday. Lower costs for the fuel used to generate electricity is the reason PSO customers will see lower electric bills, the company said. A residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt hours a month will see a reduction of $3.68 due to the change.
RETAIL
Tulsa Promenade goes back to owner
The owner of Tulsa’s Promenade mall has reassumed possession and operation of the retail center, which was thrust into a receivership in July after the mortgage holder sought foreclosure on the property because of a loan default and other issues. In accordance with a joint motion, Tulsa County District Judge William LaFortune last week ordered the conditional discharge of receiver Jim Parrack, a real estate expert with Price Edwards and Co.