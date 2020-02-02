0.4%
Amount U.S. home sales dropped in December.
4 cents
Amount average U.S. price of gasoline has gone down in the past two weeks as of last Sunday.
$22.2 billion
Apple’s profits in the first quarter of its fiscal year.
MANUFACTURING
Webco Industries to invest in leadership campus
SAND SPRINGS — Webco Industries plans to invest at least $10 million into a leadership campus expansion adjacent to the company’s two manufacturing facilities in Sand Springs. Purchased from the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority, the 48-acre site will become new home of Webco’s corporate headquarters and house the company’s technical development and testing facilities, along with other important shared-service initiatives.
BUDGET
U.S. budget deficit to eclipse $1 trillion
WASHINGTON — An annual congressional report says the U.S. budget deficit is likely to burst through the symbolic $1 trillion barrier this year despite a healthy economy. Tuesday’s Congressional Budget Office report follows a burst of new spending last year and the repeal in December of several taxes used to help finance the Affordable Care Act. Those have combined to deepen the government’s deficit spiral well on into the future, with trillion-dollar deficits likely for as far as the eye can see.
STARTUPS
$300,000 grant awarded to business accelerator
Oklahoma City-based business accelerator StitchCrew announced last week that it has received a $300,000 grant from the U.S Economic Development Administration to continue supporting entrepreneurs in the state. Pushing the total to $715,000 were matching dollars from local funders that include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Google, Inasmuch, the Oklahoma Business Roundtable, Hogan Taylor and the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.