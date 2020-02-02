0.4%

Amount U.S. home sales dropped in December.

4 cents

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Amount average U.S. price of gasoline has gone down in the past two weeks as of last Sunday.

$22.2 billion

Apple’s profits in the first quarter of its fiscal year.

MANUFACTURING

Webco Industries to invest in leadership campus

SAND SPRINGS — Webco Industries plans to invest at least $10 million into a leadership campus expansion adjacent to the company’s two manufacturing facilities in Sand Springs. Purchased from the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority, the 48-acre site will become new home of Webco’s corporate headquarters and house the company’s technical development and testing facilities, along with other important shared-service initiatives.

BUDGET

U.S. budget deficit to eclipse $1 trillion

WASHINGTON — An annual congressional report says the U.S. budget deficit is likely to burst through the symbolic $1 trillion barrier this year despite a healthy economy. Tuesday’s Congressional Budget Office report follows a burst of new spending last year and the repeal in December of several taxes used to help finance the Affordable Care Act. Those have combined to deepen the government’s deficit spiral well on into the future, with trillion-dollar deficits likely for as far as the eye can see.

STARTUPS

$300,000 grant awarded to business accelerator

Oklahoma City-based business accelerator StitchCrew announced last week that it has received a $300,000 grant from the U.S Economic Development Administration to continue supporting entrepreneurs in the state. Pushing the total to $715,000 were matching dollars from local funders that include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Google, Inasmuch, the Oklahoma Business Roundtable, Hogan Taylor and the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags