3.29%
The average fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage loan, the lowest since Freddie Mac began surveying mortgage lenders in 1971.
42.6%
Percentage decline of American Airlines’ shares in two weeks of trading from Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday.
10.9%
Percentage decline of S&P 500 between Monday, Feb. 24, and Friday.
MARKETS
Fed makes surprise rate cut
WASHINGTON — In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point Tuesday in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.
Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the virus “will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time.”
It was the Fed’s first move since last year, when it reduced its key short-term rate three times. It’s also the first time it’s cut rates between policy meetings since 2008.
EXPANSION
Tulsa company buys in Virginia
RICHMOND Va.— A Tulsa-based provider of direct-mail marketing envelopes and fliers plans to invest more than $31 million to take over a plant in Henrico County, Virginia.
The Colortree Group plant had abruptly closed in June, but Tulsa-based Moore DM Group will create 239 jobs with its investment. Many of those jobs should be filled by former Colortree workers, company executives said. The plant is expected to be fully operational in about six months.
Moore, located at 2900 E. Apache St., primarily will make envelopes at the Virginia plant.
ECONOMY
Unemployment at 50-year low
WASHINGTON — Hiring in the United States jumped in February as employers added 273,000 positions, evidence that the job market was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.
The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% last month, matching a 50-year low, down from 3.6% in January.
The monthly job gain comes from a survey of payrolls done in the second week of February, pre-dating the viral outbreak. Still, many economists were encouraged.
Wage growth slowed slightly in February, rising 3% compared with a year earlier.
