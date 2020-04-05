DATA POINT
$27 million
Amount Oklahoma is losing in energy production taxes per month compared to five weeks ago.
1 million
Number of meals Arvest Bank announced it will provide over two months.
46.7
The Mid-American Business Conditions index — its lowest reading since September 2016.
HEADLINES
MARKETS
Wall Street has worst quarter since 2008
NEW YORK — Stocks fell Tuesday to close out Wall Street’s worst quarter since the most harrowing days of the 2008 financial crisis.
The S&P 500 dropped a final 1.6%, bringing its loss for the first three months of the year to 20% as predictions for the looming recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak got even more dire.
Keystone XL work to begin
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Tuesday that it plans to start construction of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline through the Midwest in April, after lining up customers and money for the project opposed by environmentalists and some American Indian tribes.
Macy’s to be removed from S&P 500; credit rating downgraded
Its market value just a fraction of what it was five years ago, Macy’s is being removed from the S&P 500 index.
Macy’s has been struggling amid competition from discounters and online retailers like Amazon. S&P Dow Jones Global Indices said Tuesday that Macy’s will be removed from the benchmark S&P 500 and shifted to the S&P SmallCap 600 as of Monday.
