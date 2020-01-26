DATA POINT

3.60%

Average U.S. long-term mortgage rate last week.

40%

Amount United Airlines fourth quarter profit was up.

3.6%

Amount U.S. home sales were up in December.

HEADLINES

CONSTRUCTION

2019 home construction highest in 13 years

Tulsa-area home construction last year was at its highest level since 2007. A total of 3,080 houses were built in the area in 2019, the most since 4,303 were built in ‘07, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.

FINANCIAL

2019 is record earnings year for BOK Financial

BOK Financial reported record earnings of $500.8 million, or $7.03 per diluted share, for 2019. The annual earnings for the Tulsa-based holding company were up from the $445.6 million, or $6.63 per diluted share, reported in 2018.

RETAIL

Mall faces uncertainty with closure of JCPenney

Tulsa Promenade mall is unsure how it will pivot following JCPenney’s announcement that it plans to leave the retail center in the spring. “This is devastating for us,” said Veronica Butts, the mall’s general manager. “We will be hugely affected.”

