HEADLINES
DEVELOPMENT
WPX Energy holds groundbreaking
A crowd of about 200 turned out last week during a groundbreaking to celebrate WPX Energy’s 11-story future home. The 260,000-square-foot tower is being constructed on the site of the Spaghetti Warehouse building. Currently located in the BOK Tower, WPX Energy and its 450 employees are scheduled to move into the new facility by the spring of 2022.
TRANSPORTATION
Officials break ground on Gilcrease Expressway
After more than 50 years of maybes, somedays and possibilities, the west leg of the Gilcrease Expressway took a giant step toward reality at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. The west leg will connect the leg spanning north Tulsa to 51st Street near the I-44/I-244 western split in west Tulsa. It will include multiple bridges, including over Charles Page Boulevard and the Arkansas River west of downtown.
RETAIL
Best Buy offering next-day delivery
NEW YORK — Best Buy is firing the latest salvo in the holiday shipping wars with a new option: next-day shipping — with no minimum order. The offer announced Tuesday follows moves by Walmart and online leader Amazon, which started rolling out the service earlier this year.
DATA POINT
2.2%
Amount that U.S. home sales fell in September.
80,000
Number of seasonal employees Macy’s is looking to hire this year.
Aa2
Oklahoma’s credit rating by Moody’s Investors Service.
Feature video