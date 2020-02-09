125
Number of stores Macy’s plans to close over the next three years.
0.2%
Amount spending on U.S. construction projects was down in December.
29 million
Near number of Disney Plus streaming service customers who have signed up in less than three months.
ECONOMY
Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states
OMAHA, Neb. — A monthly survey of business supply managers released Monday suggested the economy continues to grow in nine Midwest and Plains states, but an economist said the spreading coronavirus outbreak could soon threaten that growth. The Mid-America Business Conditions index jumped to 57.2 in January from 50.6 in December, the survey report said. The November figure was 48.6. The January figure was the highest since March 2019.
RESTAURANTS
Del Taco offering year’s supply of tacos during grand opening
Del Taco Restaurants, the nation’s second-leading, quick-service restaurant for Mexican food, will hold at grand opening Feb. 11 for its newest Oklahoma location at 9637 E. 71st St. in Tulsa. The company will give away a year supply of its namesake product, the Del Taco, to the first 100 guests who visit the store’s dining room, beginning at 10 a.m. These winners will be inducted into Del Taco’s new exclusive club, the Free Taco Society, and will receive two free Del Tacos every week for one year through the Del App.
RETAIL
Woodland Hills Mall lands global fashion retailer H & M
H & M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, is coming to Woodland Hills Mall.
Its 17,000-square-foot location in Tulsa is expected to open this fall and employ about 20 people, according to a company news release. H & M’s only other Oklahoma location is in Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City.
