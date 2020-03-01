DATA POINT

$233.1 billion

Amount U.S. banks made in profit in 2019, according to the FDIC.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

$2.53

Average U.S. price of gasoline as of last Sunday.

2.9%

Amount average U.S. home price rose in December.

HEADLINES

MANUFACTURING

Center to aid workforce development

MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor has long sought ways to lure employers to its 9,000-acre business campus. On Tuesday, it celebrated the opening of the 25,000-square-foot Center of Excellence, which will be dedicated to technology, training and career opportunities.

COMMERCE

Navigation still restricted on Arkansas River

Commercial navigation along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System is expected to remain limited by tow size and be restricted to daylight hours-only through March, Tulsa Port of Catoosa Director David Yarbrough said. The flood of 2019 deposited about 22,000 cubic yards of sediment in the port’s portion of MKARNS, Deputy Port Director Dan Grisham said.

