DATA POINT

209,100 square feet

Amount of land now estimated affected by the Keystone pipeline leak in North Dakota.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

3.8%

Amount U.S. housing starts were up in October.

1.9%

Amount U.S. home sales were up in October.

HEADLINES

RETAIL

Greenwood sneakers store owner captures first prize at pitch event

Venita Cooper’s pitch for a sneaker boutique won her the $15,000 grand prize at the Tulsa StartUp Series Demo Day at the McKeon Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College.

TRAVEL

United Airlines rolls out roomier regional jet with first-class seating

At Tulsa International Airport on Monday, United Airlines offered media members a tour of the 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-550, a transformation of the CRJ-700, which had 70 seats, said Sarah Murphy, senior vice president of United Express.

ENERGY

Congress wants review of Keystone pipeline in wake of spill

BISMARCK, N.D. — Top U.S. House Democrats have called for a federal review of the Keystone pipeline and the agency that regulates it in the wake of a 383,000-gallon spill in northeastern North Dakota, the latest of three spills along the line in as many years.

