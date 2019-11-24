DATA POINT
209,100 square feet
Amount of land now estimated affected by the Keystone pipeline leak in North Dakota.
3.8%
Amount U.S. housing starts were up in October.
1.9%
Amount U.S. home sales were up in October.
HEADLINES
RETAIL
Greenwood sneakers store owner captures first prize at pitch event
Venita Cooper’s pitch for a sneaker boutique won her the $15,000 grand prize at the Tulsa StartUp Series Demo Day at the McKeon Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College.
TRAVEL
United Airlines rolls out roomier regional jet with first-class seating
At Tulsa International Airport on Monday, United Airlines offered media members a tour of the 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-550, a transformation of the CRJ-700, which had 70 seats, said Sarah Murphy, senior vice president of United Express.
ENERGY
Congress wants review of Keystone pipeline in wake of spill
BISMARCK, N.D. — Top U.S. House Democrats have called for a federal review of the Keystone pipeline and the agency that regulates it in the wake of a 383,000-gallon spill in northeastern North Dakota, the latest of three spills along the line in as many years.