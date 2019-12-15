DATA POINT
$2.14
Average price of gasoline in Tulsa as of last Sunday, the lowest in the country.
3%
Amount airline travel is expected to be up for Christmas.
1
Tulsa’s ranking in the United States for wage growth on Inc. magazine’s annual Surge Cities list. Tulsa ranked 47th on Inc.’s list of 50 top cities to start a business.
HEADLINES
RETAIL
National stores coming to former Toys R Us space
A pair of national retailers will lease spaces in a south Tulsa building that last housed Toys R Us. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet — a high growth, extreme value retailer of brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory — and auto parts retailer AutoZone will lease spots in what will be a renovated structure on 4.4 acres at 6910 S. Memorial Drive. The businesses are scheduled to open during the first quarter of 2020. Kansas real estate and business lawyer Steven Struebing, through South Memorial Retail Properties, LLC, has acquired the building, which has been unoccupied since Toys R Us left last year. Ollie’s, building its first store in the Tulsa metro, will occupy 35,000 square feet and Auto Zone 8,900. Ollie’s is a high growth, extreme value retailer of brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory. It has 345 stores open and is aggressively expanding into the Central Plains region after having opened a new distribution center in the Dallas area. AutoZone is the leading retailer of automotive aftermarket replacement parts and accessories in the United States, with more than 6,000 locations internationally.
ENERGY
PSO to add wind energy under settlement
Public Service Company of Oklahoma will add 675 megawatts of wind energy under a settlement filed Tuesday. The agreement was reached with Public Utility Division Staff of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, customer groups and other parties. The pact seeks approval of terms for PSO’s purchase of the North Central Energy Facilities.
DINING
Flying Burger & Seafood opens in Catoosa
Flying Burger & Seafood, an Arkansas-based chain, has opened in Catoosa at 37 S. 193rd East Ave. The restaurant specializes in burgers, chicken sandwiches, poor boys and fish dishes such as catfish, salmon, tiliapia, red snapper and shrimp kabobs.