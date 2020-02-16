DATA POINT

$26.5 billion

Amount T-Mobile is paying to acquire Sprint.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

7 cents

Amount average U.S. gasoline price per gallon was down in the past two weeks, as of last Sunday.

30%

Amount gambling revenue was up in New Jersey in January compared to the same month in 2019.

HEADLINES

AVIATION

Allegiant Air to fly nonstop to San Diego

Allegiant Air on Tuesday announced new nonstop seasonal service between Tulsa and San Diego beginning June 3. To commemorate the flight, the airline has launched celebratory sales with one-way fares as low as $69.

RETAIL

New stores coming to Woodland Hills

A retailer that sells limited-edition street wear is among the new retailers coming to Woodland Hills Mall, mall owner Simon announced Wednesday. Ten Toes Tulsa will join other additions Shoe Dept. Encore, Sweet Boutique, Art Kids and Noitavonne. Simon also announced Wednesday that a 5,712-square-foot Hollister Co. store will relocate to the space formerly occupied by Abercrombie and Fitch, which recently closed.

HEALTH

Behavioral hospital to begin construction

Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on a behavioral health hospital in Broken Arrow. SoundMind Behavior Health will build a 55,000-square-foot facility to primarily treat mental health disorders and behaviors caused by dementia and Alzheimer’s-related problems.

