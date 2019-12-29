1.3%

Amount U.S. home sales rose in September.

2%

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

Amount orders for U.S. durable goods was down last month.

$3.3 billion

Amount DraftKings said it will be worth after it completes a merger with gambling tech firm SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

DINING

Jim’s Coney Island to close Dec. 31

The line still was out the door as the clock approached 2 p.m. Monday. The word had gotten out. Jim’s Coney Island — Never on Sunday, which has had a presence in Tulsa since the early 1950s, is closing at the end of the day Dec. 31.

“It is a sad day,” owner Billy Pagonis said as he slathered coneys with mustard, onions, chili and cheese. “We are going to miss feeding our customers.”

DEVELOPMENT

TDA executive director suspended with pay amid investigation

The Tulsa Development Authority voted Monday to suspend with pay longtime executive director O.C. Walker Jr. pending the outcome of an investigation into a complaint lodged against him by a TDA employee.

Walker, 44, has been in that position since 2009.

RETAIL

Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million

NEW YORK — Sears has sold the DieHard car battery brand as the struggling retailer continues to shed assets to raise cash.

The company, created by Sears in 1967, was acquired by Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, the companies said Monday.

