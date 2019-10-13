A view from above

A view of Bartlett Fountain from the Oil Capital building, 507 S. Main St., where Price Family Properties are preparing to start construction on workforce housing in this historic structure. Eerie Abbey Ales brewery is going in on the bottom floor of the building. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

DATA POINT

69%

Chance economists in a survey last week say a recession could begin by mid-2021.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

147,500

Number of unfilled jobs in Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

1.7%

Amount U.S. job openings fell in August, according to the Labor Department.

HEADLINES

REAL ESTATE

Workforce housing coming downtown to Oil Capitol Building

Price Family Properties is addressing the lack of affordable housing downtown with a new project.

PFP is planning to convert the long-vacant and roughly century-old Oil Capitol Building into 47 units ranging from about 550 to 600 square feet, company President Jackie Price Johannsen said. Monthly rents will equate to about $1.10 per square foot, or in the $605 to $660 vicinity, she said.

BANKING

Arvest Bank to open new Owasso branch

Arvest Bank’s newest branch is scheduled to open Monday in Owasso at 13716 E. 106th St. North.

The new 4,200-square-foot facility will feature nine offices, four drive-through lanes, a drive-up ATM lane and safe deposit boxes.

RETAIL

QuikTrip named top convenience retailer by customer data company

Tulsa-based QuikTrip has been named top retailer in the convenience market by a customer data science company.

QuikTrip, Wawa and Sheetz are the top retailers in the $654.3 billion U.S. convenience market, according to the second annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for the Convenience Channel.

