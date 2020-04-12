DATA POINT
$349 billion
Amount of funding in Small Business Administration program that authorizes forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
30,000
Number of ventilators federal government will buy from General Motors by August.
HEADLINES
BUSINESS
QuikTrip says it is adhering to guidelines
Two days after a QuikTrip employee died of COVID-19, a company spokesman said the business is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.
“Everybody has their own opinion of what we need to be doing and not be doing, and we respect that and understand that,” said Mike Thornbrugh. “But we are holding true to the guidance that we are receiving from medical experts for how we do things, and as those medical experts have new rules, they have new regulations, or they have new guidance, we are acting accordingly.”
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Tulsa Regional Chamber lays off more than 20% of staff
The organization that communities throughout northeast Oklahoma rely on to help attract and nurture businesses has itself been forced to lay off employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tulsa Regional Chamber announced Monday that it has reduced its staff by 21%, leaving 52 at the organization employed.
AEROSPACE
Spirit AeroSystems furloughs workers at Tulsa, McAlester facilities for 3 weeks
Spirit AeroSystems will implement 21-calendar-day furloughs beginning Wednesday for all employees at plants in Tulsa and McAlester, impacting hundreds of workers.
The news follows Boeing’s announcement of plans to suspend production indefinitely at its site in Washington state.