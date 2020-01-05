DATA POINT

20

Years since Panama canal was turned over from the U.S. to Panama.

$257,400

Median U.S. home price in November.

$4 million

Amount a Florida jury awarded to a Disney Cruise Line worker claiming she got inadequate medical care from ship doctors after she was hit by a car during a port of call.

HEADLINES

TRADE

Trump says he’ll sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement will be inked at the White House in mid-January, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, adding that he will visit Beijing at a later date to open another round of talks aimed at resolving other sticking points in the relationship.

CANNABIS

2019 Report: Arkansas’ cannabis shops rake in $28 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas dispensaries sold about $28 million worth of medical marijuana in the first calendar year of legal sales in the state, according to a state agency. More than 4,200 pounds of marijuana was bought in the state this year, which accounts for more than $28.13 million in sales, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reported.

ECONOMY

US consumer confidence ticked down in December

BALTIMORE — U.S. consumer confidence slipped ever so slightly in December, as expectations fell about economic growth over the next six months. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 126.5 from November’s reading of 126.8. Americans felt largely confident about business conditions this month amid the holiday shopping season, yet their confidence wavered somewhat regarding job availability and income growth for the first half of 2020.

