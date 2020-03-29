DATA POINT
4.4%
Amount new U.S. home sales dropped in February.
12.6%
Amount Tulsa area home starts were up in February compared to last February.
268,000
Number of cars Ford is recalling to fix door latches.
HEADLINES
ASSISTANCE
$100,000 pledged to start restaurant employee fund
Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and Mother Road Market, in partnership with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association, unveiled a relief fund Monday to help Tulsa food and beverage workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
RENTALS
ABCO Event Rentals/TPC Studios step up to up local nonprofits
ABCO Events Rentals and owner TPC Studios are partnering to help local nonprofits, universities and civic groups during the coronavirus outbreak.
ABCO is offering reduced prices for personal moving services, laundry services, pickup and delivery.
RESTAURANTS
Braum’s founder dies at age 92
TUTTLE — William Henry (Bill) Braum, founder of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores, died with family at his side on his dairy farm on Monday. He was 92.
Braum not only built a legendary brand in ice cream, the founder of W.H. Braum Inc. became a pioneer in vertical integration by constructing a complete supply line from agriculture, production and manufacturing to retail.