DATA POINT
2%
Amount U.S. home prices rose since August 2018.
.25 percentage points
Amount Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark lending rate last week.
1.9%
Amount U.S. economy grew July-September.
HEADLINES
RESEARCH
AAON unveils $35 million research and development facility
AAON led the Tulsa World on a tour of the $35 million Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center. A public grand opening for the 134,000-square-foot center was Tuesday.
DEVELOPMENT
Dallas developer partners on Creek 51 Business Park
Ford Development is a partner in the Creek 51 Business Park, a 90-acre development on which ground was broken Monday. The project, at 8600 E. Oklahoma 51, is being created with the help of a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District, only the second one in Broken Arrow’s history. The only other TIF District is the downtown area and includes FlightSafety and the Rose District.
RESTAURANTS
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse scheduled to open Monday
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is scheduled to open its first Tulsa location Monday, Nov. 4, at 9009 E. 71st St., according to a restaurant spokesperson.
The restaurant, which features a far-ranging menu and its own craft beers, will be located in a former Chili’s spot between the east entrance to Woodland Hills Mall and Ashley’s Homestore.