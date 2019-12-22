DATA POINT
5.52%
Amount Tulsa area home sales were up in November from a year ago.
3.2%
Amount construction of U.S. homes was up in November from October.
8
The number of MD-80 aircraft American Airlines has donated for educational causes.
HEADLINES
AVIATION
American Airlines adding more jobs to Tulsa maintenance facility
American Airlines on Tuesday announced it is in-sourcing more component maintenance work in the Brake and Wheel Center at Tech Ops-Tulsa, generating nearly 30 new jobs beginning in January at the company’s largest aircraft maintenance facility.
The support and overhaul support mechanic positions will be shifting from a Collins Aerospace location in Louisville, Kentucky, and will include wheel and brake component maintenance for aircraft, including the Airbus A319, A320, A321, A321neo and A330 fleets, as well as Boeing 757 and 787 fleets.
Flights from Tulsa among least crowded in U.S.
Tulsa ranks sixth in the United States in terms of least-crowded flights, according to a recent study by CompareCards.com. In 2018, a total of 1,983,297 available seats were on flights departing from Tulsa International Airport and 1,522,728 seats were occupied. That equates to an occupancy rate of 76.80%.
Dayton (Ohio) International Airport had the most elbow room, filling 72.6% of its possible 1.2 million seats. Between Dayton and Tulsa were Kona (Hawaii) International Airport (73.6%); Ted Stevens Anchorage (Alaska) International Airport (73.9%); Hollywood Burbank Airport (75.1%) and the airport in Madison, Wisconsin. (76.7).
Topping the occupancy rankings were Denver International Airport (86.4%), Orlando (Florida) International Airport (85.6%) and Colorado Springs Airport (84.8).
ENERGY
WPX Energy buying Denver-based Felix Energy for $2.5 billion
Tulsa-based WPX Energy on Monday announced a $2.5 billion purchase of Denver-based Felix Energy, one of the highest quality Delaware Basin operators.
The companies anticipate closing the transaction, unanimously approved by WPX’s board, early in the second quarter of 2020.