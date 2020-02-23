DATA POINT
10
Number of optical centers Sam’s Club is planning to open in Oklahoma this year.
0.5%
Amount U.S. wholesale prices were up in January.
3.6%
Amount U.S. home construction was down in January.
HEADLINES
AEROSPACE
Tulsa airport to get grant for runway rehab
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will award $21.47 million in airport grants to 16 airports in Oklahoma. Tulsa International Airport is receiving $9,183,988 to fund the rehabilitation of a runway.
RETAIL
Grand reopening for Family Dollar set
Family Dollar has scheduled a renovated store’s grand reopening for Feb. 29. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 401 S. Utica Ave. It will feature raffles, giveaways, free samples and entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers will receive a gift card and shopping bag.
ENERGY
Matrix Service gets tank construction projects
Matrix Service Co. announced that its subsidiary Matrix Service Inc. has been awarded multiple projects by ExxonMobil. The projects, which are already in backlog, include the engineering, fabrication and construction of six 500,000-barrel tanks, four of which will be located at ExxonMobil’s Webster Station in Webster, Texas, with the remaining two at its Baytown Complex in Baytown, Texas.