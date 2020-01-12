DATA POINT
8.2%
Amount U.S. trade deficit fell in November.
17.05 million
Number of new vehicle sales in U.S. in 2019.
750,000
Number of cars Mercedes has recalled because of a risk of sunroofs blowing off.
HEADLINES
AEROSPACE
Spirit AeroSystems may begin shedding workers
WICHITA, Kan. — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is asking employees if they will take voluntarily buyouts. Spirit suspended production of fuselages and other parts for the Boeing Max on Jan. 1, after Boeing told the Wichita, Kansas, company to suspend shipments. Spirit employees learned about the buyout offer — with terms depending on union contracts for workers in Wichita, Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma — in a Monday memo from CEO Tom Gentile, who said the company still has no clear idea of when Max production will resume.
RETAIL
Coldwater Creek to open in Utica Square next month
Women’s clothing and accessories retailer Coldwater Creek is coming to Utica Square next month. The national fashion brand, which will locate in the former J. Spencer location between Evereve and Marmi, is scheduled to open Feb. 11, with a grand opening to follow at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Borden Dairy files for bankruptcy
Borden Dairy Co. filed for bankruptcy protection, the second major U.S. dairy to do so in as many months. Borden produces nearly 500 million gallons of milk each year for groceries, schools and others. It employs 3,300 people and runs 12 plants across the U.S. American refrigerators are increasingly stocked with juice, soda and milk substitutes made from soy or almonds. At the same time, protein bars, yogurts and other on-the-go breakfasts have replaced a morning bowl of cereal. That has hammered traditional milk producers like Borden, which was founded in 1857.