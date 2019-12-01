DATA POINT
$26 billion
Amount Charles Schwab is paying to buy rival TD Ameritrade.
$2.66
Average U.S. price of gasoline as of last Sunday.
2.1%
Amount U.S. home prices were up in September from a year ago.
HEADLINES
RETAIL
Small Business Saturday marks 10th year
Several shopping districts in the Tulsa area offered deals as part of Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday. Started by American Express in 2010, and officially cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2015, Small Business Saturday “has become an important part of how many small businesses launch their busiest shopping season,” according to the SBA’s website.
AWARDS
Cherokees honor native-owned businesses
The Cherokee Nation honored hundreds of Native-owned businesses during the tribe’s annual Tribal Employment Rights Office Certified Indian Owned Business Awards Banquet recently at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The Cherokee Nation Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) has approximately 720 Indian-owned companies and more than 100 artists that are TERO-certified vendors able to do business with the tribe and compete for government contracting jobs. In fiscal year 2019, TERO vendors earned around $80 million in contracts with the tribe.
AVIATION
OSU establishes partnership with Air Line Pilots Association
Oklahoma State University has established a professional development alliance with the Air Line Pilots Association, which designates OSU as one of only 12 universities across the country selected to participate in its outreach mentor program.