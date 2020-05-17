DATA POINT
20%
Amount area home sales nearly dipped in April.
65%
Amount first-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma declined last week from the previous week.
1.3%
Amount wholesale prices dropped in April, led by a 19% plunge in the cost of energy.
HEADLINES
ENERGY
Chesapeake Energy considers bankruptcy after losing more than $8B in first quarter of 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bankruptcy is on the table for Chesapeake Energy Corp.
The company made the announcement Monday in a filing with regulators after posting a net loss of about $8.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020.
COMMUNICATIONS
Bernie Heller named president of Tulsa World Media Co.
Bernie Heller has been named president of Tulsa World Media Co. He also will serve as director of local sales and marketing.
The announcement was made by Nathan Bekke, operating vice president and vice president of consumer sales and marketing for Lee Enterprises, owner of the Tulsa World.
Gateway Mortgage Group funds over $1 billion in loans in April
Gateway Mortgage Group, a division of Gateway First Bank, reported funding over $1 billion in residential mortgage loans for the month of April.
This was a record-setting month for the Oklahoma-based company’s 21-year history.