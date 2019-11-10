$7-$8 billion
Amount sports betting is expected to generate by 2025.
4.7%
Amount U.S. trade deficit fell in September.
0.3%
Amount U.S. productivity fell in third quarter.
TOURISM
Summit eyes public-private partnerships on lakes
About 200 state legislators, stakeholders and local and regional government officials attended the Oklahoma Lake Development Summit at the Village at CrossTimbers at Skiatook Lake. It included a handful of panels that explored how the state could better capitalize on public-private partnerships on Oklahoma lakes.
REAL ESTATE
Tulsa Geophysical Resource Center sells for $27 million
The Society of Exploration Geophysicists has sold the Geophysical Resource Center in south Tulsa for $27 million, records show.
The buyer of the property, which comprises more than 180,000 square feet of Class A office space and nearly 12 acres at 8801 S. Yale Ave., is GRC Park LLC, according to the general warranty deed.
ENERGY
Chesapeake Energy issues ‘going concern’ warning
OKLAHOMA CITY — Chesapeake Energy Corp. stock opened down 15% Tuesday after the company warned that it might not be able to continue as a “going concern” if oil and natural gas prices remain low. The Oklahoma City-based producer said in a regulatory filing that it could have difficulty maintaining required debt ratios.