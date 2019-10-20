DATA POINT
12.37%
Amount Tulsa area home sales were up in September compared to a year ago.
3%
Amount International Monetary Fund expects world economy to grow this year, down 0.2 percentage point from its previous forecast in July.
23%
Johnson & Johnson’s third-quarter profit increase.
HEADLINES
HOUSING
Housing starts in area grow 53.6% in September
Tulsa-area home construction in September climbed 53.6% over the same month a year ago. A total of 298 houses were started in September, 104 more than the same period in 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
LEGAL
Judge admits $107M math error in state opioid case verdict
NORMAN — A judge admitted Tuesday to making a $107 million math error in his verdict in the state’s opioid case.The judge in August ordered Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries to pay $572 million to help abate the public nuisance caused by opioid sales. The state had sought more than $17 billion. The judge said he will correct the error in an upcoming ruling. His announcement could mean the judgment will be cut to $465 million.
FOOD AND DRINK
Scooter’s Coffee to open second Tulsa location
A Nebraska coffee chain is opening its second Tulsa location. Omaha-based Scooter’s Coffee is scheduled to open a roughly 500-square-foot drive-through venue at 6079 S. Memorial Drive in late December or early January, a company spokeswoman said. Tulsa’s other Scooter’s is at 6954 S. Lewis Ave.
