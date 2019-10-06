DATA POINT
40
Number of staff reduced by Devon Energy in Oklahoma City last week.
3.8%-4.2%
Amount holiday sales are expected to rise this year, says National Retail Federation.
HEADLINES
MANUFACTURING
Manufacturing activity sinks to lowest level since 2009
U.S. factory activity hit its lowest level in more than a decade, as President Donald Trump’s trade wars take a toll on manufacturing. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its manufacturing index shrank to 47.8% in September, down from 49.1% in August. Any reading below 50 signals that the sector contracting.
ENERGY
Tulsa-based Citizen Energy buys Roan Resources for about $1 billion
Tulsa-based oil and natural gas company Citizen Energy Operating, LLC announced Tuesday it has agreed to buy Oklahoma City-based Roan Resources, Inc. in an all-cash transaction for about $1 billion. The deal includes Roan’s net debt of roughly $780 million as of Monday and is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020, subject to Roan stockholder approval, regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.