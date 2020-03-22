DATA POINT
100,000
Number of additional workers Amazon said it will hire to meet a surge in demand.
1.5%
Amount U.S. home construction fell in February.
0.5%
Amount U.S. retail sales fell in February.
HEADLINES
RETAIL
Woodland Hills mall closes
Woodland Hills Mall will closed Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mall owner Simon announced that after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials, and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including malls, premium outlets and mills in the United States.
TECHNOLOGY
Cox offers relief measures
Cox recently announced relief to support residential customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
They include the offer of a low-income internet tier with no annual contract and relaxing data usage overage charges for all tiers.
TRANSPORTATION
Airlines seek billions in aid
U.S. airlines are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus.