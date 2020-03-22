DATA POINT

100,000

Number of additional workers Amazon said it will hire to meet a surge in demand.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

1.5%

Amount U.S. home construction fell in February.

0.5%

Amount U.S. retail sales fell in February.

HEADLINES

RETAIL

Woodland Hills mall closes

Woodland Hills Mall will closed Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mall owner Simon announced that after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials, and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including malls, premium outlets and mills in the United States.

TECHNOLOGY

Cox offers relief measures

Cox recently announced relief to support residential customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

They include the offer of a low-income internet tier with no annual contract and relaxing data usage overage charges for all tiers.

TRANSPORTATION

Airlines seek billions in aid

U.S. airlines are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags