DATA POINT
10 million plus
Number of customers who signed up for Disney Plus streaming subscriptions on its first day.
$2.69
Average U.S. price of gasoline per gallon as of last Sunday.
$134.5 billion
Amount U.S. budget deficit was in October.
HEADLINES
REAL ESTATE
Cannabis stirring pot in real estate markets, expert says
Cannabis continues to make its mark in the commercial real estate sector, a local broker said at a conference Wednesday.
“While we may or may not agree with the moral aspects of it, or even the medical aspects of it, it is a viable industry and it’s having a profound impact on our market, especially in the Class C and D properties where a lot of these for years and years have been in a state of obsolescence,” said Dave Looney of Legacy Commercial Property Advisors.
AVIATION
Safety officials probing work records on Southwest jets
DALLAS — Federal regulators have threatened to ground dozens of Southwest Airlines jets if the airline can’t confirm that the planes, which it bought used from foreign operators, meet all safety standards.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it has validated some major repairs to the planes, and it is asking Southwest for more frequent updates until the airline completes documenting maintenance on 38 jets by the end of January.
ENERGY
Keystone pipeline restarts after North Dakota leak
BISMARCK, N.D. — Canadian crude oil is once again moving through a pipeline nearly two weeks after the line leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million liters) of oil in North Dakota.
Calgary, Alberta-based TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, said in a statement that the Keystone pipeline “returned to service” last Sunday after approval of a repair and restart plan by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.