As increasing student loan debt looms across the country, vocational training could provide a solution for the financial burden of a four-year degree and a solution for those not wanting to attend college.
Vocational training also provides the manufacturing industry with an accessible, knowledgeable workforce. We must remove any stigmas that exist to help our students avoid crippling debt and keep our manufacturing workforce strong.
The fleeting manufacturing workforce
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. lost 5.5 million manufacturing jobs between 2000 and 2017. The American workforce moved from factory jobs to lower paying jobs in the service industry. This shift created a need for more skilled workers such as welders and machinists.
To continue bringing these jobs back to the U.S., we must encourage the younger generation to pursue vocational and technical training. If our local labor force is not equipped with the proper knowledge to work in our industries, our economy suffers. Instead of only emphasizing university education, our community should also endorse technical training, boosting our workforce numbers to spur innovation in our manufacturing industries.
Fighting stereotypes
When I attended high school, students could learn practical skills in metalworking and woodworking classes. My school even offered an electronics course. Schools no longer offer this coursework. Even if a student has an aptitude for a trade-oriented career, it is not always supported or in many cases is even discouraged in our society and schools. Instead, they push students to pursue a four-year college degree.
While there is value in pursuing education in a classroom, vocational training provides another path to a successful career. We should value and promote those who choose this path. I have seen it myself when applicants come in for job interviews having little-to-no trade skills, no practical skills, but lots of “book smarts.” While there is nothing wrong with an academic education, the option of learning a trade is of equal consequence career-wise.
Many trade jobs now offer high incomes that equal or even surpass the income from so-called “white-collar” jobs. The stigma between the blue-and white-collar worker needs to be eliminated.
With vocational training, students can make a great living, provide for their families, attain the American dream, and secure their retirement. They can also avoid the debt that accompanies the high cost of universities, and due to the trade school hands-on experience, some will gain the confidence to start their own business.
My father took a tool and die apprenticeship, which qualified him to become an accomplished machinist. He then attended a college to specifically study math and engineering. He translated his hands-on experience from the apprenticeship and the academic knowledge he gained into starting and growing a very successful manufacturing company. With the hands-on portion of his education he had the full spectrum of knowledge that enabled him to succeed.
How Tulsans can help
If our city wants to recruit companies to Tulsa, our community must make tangible strides toward supporting trade schools.
Industrial businesses can partner with middle and high schools to put vocational training on students’ radars early on in their educational career. By touring various companies and school visits by the business community, young students can learn the value of working with their hands and be exposed to opportunities they might not otherwise see. Manufacturers can also donate products to programs such as Tulsa Tech, providing quality educational materials for teachers and students.
This investment will help our technical programs remain stable institutions in our community.
Doug Harris is president and CEO of HE&M Saw and has been overseeing the business for over 17 years.
