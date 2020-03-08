My week started with a text from a friend that read “Catch the news? World markets are tanking this a.m.”
The financial media has had their collective hair on fire fretting about the coronavirus affecting the markets. By the end of just one week, the market was down over 10%! An “official correction.” Last week, the volatility was striking, with major moves both up and down.
What does all of this mean to you and me and our money? What about our retirement plans? What about our savings?
The term “novel coronavirus” is so new, some people have apparently wondered whether it is related to Corona beer, and Corona beer sales have actually dropped. (It is not; it’s named after its crown-shaped particles.) And yet, how quickly it has grabbed global headlines.
As the virus and viral news has spread, so too has financial uncertainty.
Markets are moved by fear and greed; when people act out of fear, they sell; when they think they can make money, they buy; and if there is one thing that makes people act out of fear, it’s uncertainty. Will it further infect the global economy? In case it does, should you try to shift your investments to remain one step ahead?
My advice is simple: Try to avoid this or any other health risk through good hygiene. Wash your hands. Cover your mouth when you cough. Eat well, exercise and get plenty of sleep.
But do not let the breaking news directly impact your investment stamina.
If you’re already working with an adviser and you have a plan in place, then:
• You already have a diversified investment portfolio.
• It’s already structured to capture a measure of the market’s expected long-term returns.
• You’ve already accepted that there will be market volatility if you’d like to actually earn those expected long-term returns.
• A good adviser has already taken your risk tolerance into consideration in the event of movement like these past two weeks.
In other words, it might feel scary and nerve-racking, but staying the course and leaving your existing portfolio exposed to the risks wrought by a widespread epidemic is already part of the plan. All you need do is follow it.
Admittedly, that’s often easier said than done. Here are a few reminders on why sticking with your existing investment plan remains your best financial “treatment.”
I by no means wish to downplay the socioeconomic suffering coronavirus has created. But even in relatively recent memory, we’ve endured similar events — from SARS, to Zika, to Ebola. Each is terrible, tragic, and frightening as it plays out.
But each time, markets have endured. Whether the coronavirus spreads further or we can quickly tamp it down, overwhelming historical evidence suggests capital markets will once again endure.
Ask yourself, “Do I think the coronavirus will wipe out the worldwide population? If no, then do I think the markets will recover and grow like they have every other time in history?” If the answer to that is yes, then stay invested and continue to invest according to your long-term plan.
The latest news on coronavirus is unfolding far too fast for any one investor to react to it but not nearly fast enough to keep up with highly efficient markets.
In other words, as prices adjust either up or down, it is hard, if not impossible, for an investor to capitalize or guess correctly.
As each new piece of news is released, markets nearly instantly reflect it in new prices. So if you decide to sell your holdings in response to bad news, you’ll do so at a price already discounted to reflect it. In short, you’ll lock in a loss, rather than ride out the storm.
If you’re not invested, your investments can’t recover. Few of us make it through a given year without enduring the occasional moderate to severe ailment.
But once we recover, it feels so good to be “normal” again, we often experience a surge of energy.
Markets are going to take a hit now and then, some small and tolerable, and some that take strength to get through.
But throughout history, they’ve also recovered dramatically and without warning. If you exit the market to avoid the pain, you’re also quite likely to miss out on portions of the expected gain.
Bottom line, market risks come in all shapes and sizes. This includes the financial and economic repercussions of a widespread virus, be it real or virtual. While it’s never fun to hunker down and tolerate risks as they play out, it likely remains your best course of action.
I am reminded of one of my favorite quotes:
“Your money is like soap. The more you handle it the less you will have.” — Nobel Prize Laureate Eugene Fama
Mark Morley is a certified financial planner with 29 years of experience working in a private wealth management practice in Tulsa.
