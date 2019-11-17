The office environment where everyone is together may soon be a relic for many organizations. Remote work, or work in the field, can be a challenge for organizations trying to build an inclusive company.
It therefore presents an opportunity for your company — whether you have a team of 5 or 5,000, with local, regional or multinational offices — to successfully embrace the new normal. Doing this requires getting employees involved, utilizing modern technology and learning how to reap the benefits of a diverse pool of employees.
Engage employees
One of your company’s primary goals is likely attracting and retaining a fully-engaged, high developing workforce. If you have various locations, remote workers and allow flexible work arrangements, be intentional about taking steps to maintain a family-oriented atmosphere (we call it our “One Family” culture).
All employees no matter their function or managerial level should have a computer and login and/or a company cellphone to help them be engaged. A simple step such as making sure everyone’s computer has a camera helps people feel included in group conversations. You can also place cameras in conference rooms to allow employees from all over the country (or world) to access and more actively participate in meetings. We do this with our internal Leadership Lunches.
Take advantage of tech tools
Employing modern technology tools is one of the best ways to boost collaboration, so make sure to provide the technology to help your employees feel part of an office-like environment. There are a number of things the industry is trending toward technology-wise that your company can pull in and start using.
Unified communications applications like Jabber let employees access presence (connection between two or more networks or communications devices), instant messaging, video, voice messaging, desktop sharing and conferencing. Consider software tools like WebEx with additional functionality for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, text chat, file sharing, whiteboard and webinars.
Prioritize inclusion and diversity
I believe it is all about having policies in place that lead to opportunities for employees to be more included. It is important for companies to “walk the talk.” Consider inclusion and diversity as one of your company’s strategic pegs and incorporate and support it at the highest levels of your organization. Our Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) Council, as outlined in a newly-developed charter, is a group of employees who help oversee I&D initiatives and ensure policies and resources are working for our employee base in the areas of community outreach, talent/acquisition/branding and recruiting/training/development. An approach like this brings accountability to decision making.
As a company, your goal should be to strengthen diversity and recognize and celebrate difference; likewise, it is important to be inclusive and diverse within your communities and the organizations you support. And, be sure your trainings include an I&D focus.
Every year we try to do a gift, a reminder, from our I&D Council to our employees. This year we gave a 3-in-1 phone charger symbolizing the differences we all have in common and how inclusion and diversity celebrates these different connections and keeps devices (or us) charged. An increasing number of companies are recognizing the importance of a workplace environment that benefits both the employer and employee.
Your CEO’s commitment to embracing the new normal is paramount, since it may involve a melding of unique entities, locations, diverse suppliers, people, internal policies, community outreach and corporate culture for a common goal.
By focusing on the objectives of developing highly-engaged employees and providing the best channels for them to thrive in their work, appropriating the latest communications technology, and respecting and valuing each other’s contributions and differences, you will create the kind of culture that actually drives success.
Angel Stacy is director of human resources and administration for Explorer Pipeline, and has more than two decades of experience in organizational and workforce management.