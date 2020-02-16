Unemployment is low in Oklahoma, and that means qualified workers are in demand.
Many job seekers can be picky in their job search. It is more competitive than ever to land the best employee.
Here are some tips and tricks to help you find and hire the best employees:
1. Write a well-crafted job description: This should clearly define expectations of the job with a performance-based job description. Clearly define the work that needs to be done. Traditional job descriptions will not appeal to passive job seekers. In today’s job market, that’s who you want to target. They often ignore traditional job descriptions and are attracted to jobs that offer an exciting career move and opportunity for professional growth.
Examples:
• Job: Business development professional
• Traditional job description: This would list the following duties, make weekly client calls, attend networking events, represent the company in a professional manner and so on. This list is too generic to attract a top candidate.
• Performance-based job description: This is more specific and would include this list: make 100 unique client calls per week, 10 in-person meetings each week, sales quota of $X.XX per month and be eligible for a bonus of $x. Performance-based job descriptions are very clear about expectations and about what can be expected for employees who meet or exceed those expectations.
2. Have a well-oiled hiring process and time frame: Follow your process and timeline. In today’s market, a strong candidate who is talking to you is likely talking with other potential employers. If he or she is a strong candidate, they won’t be on the market very long. If you take too long, you can turn off strong candidates and give others time to lure them away. Before you begin make sure you have determined the following:
• Who will be interviewing candidates?
• What is your time frame to hire?
• What questions will you ask in the interview (be consistent so you can compare apples to apples)?
• How will you keep the top candidates interested in you?
3. Make sure compensation is in line with market value: In this digital world, finding out salary standards and guidelines are as easy as a Google search. Job seekers know what the market is paying, so make sure your salary ranges are competitive. If you run a small business, like I do, it can be difficult to compete with the big guys when it comes to salary. That’s where other benefits come into play.
• Can you offer more PTO?
• Can you offer flexibility with work schedules or allow them to work from home if a child is sick?
• Do you offer other perks such as lunches in the office, casual work dress, etc.?
These benefits can be just as important — or even more important — than salary for some professionals.
4. Utilize contingent-based staffing companies: If finding the top talent is your primary objective, this is a great option. Contingent-based firms offer a free service to companies until they present the best talent. You pay them only if they actually find you the best candidate.
Carey Baker is founder and CEO of ProRecruiters, a full-service HR and recruitment firm based in Tulsa.
