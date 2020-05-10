When financial markets fluctuate, even the calmest investors can start to question their financial strategies. But volatile markets can present opportunities not always realized in a tumultuous moment.
It’s the nature of financial markets to be volatile, but a long-term and strategized approach can lead to future opportunities. Look for the forest rather than the trees to see the overall picture rather than each drop and rise. These extreme circumstances are frightening, but the markets have historically withstood a variety of tribulations, and knowing how to move forward can provide some comfort.
In addition to focusing on your financial horizon, here are some strategies you can use to help weather economically turbulent times.
1. Match your investments to your time horizon. The simplest way to feel more comfortable about your investments is to align them with your financial calendar, no matter what happens in the financial world this month or year. For example, do you need some of your money fairly soon, or want it close at hand in case of an emergency? If so, you should consider investments such as cash holdings and short-term bonds that shouldn’t lose much, if any, value over the short term.
If you won’t need some of your investment money until you retire multiple years in the future, equities or longer-term bonds are worth a closer look. Those investments carry more risks but also offer potentially better returns.
2. Know what to expect from your assets. Some investors lose confidence because they don’t fully understand how their investments work. In that case, some knowledge of typical asset behavior is a good thing.
Consider reading up on different types of investments and asking questions of your financial adviser. Believe me when I say that financial advisers want to help. It’s our job to educate you and make sure you understand and have a high comfort level with your investments and financial plan. Once you know how your investments are more likely to perform in certain financial markets, you can help ensure that your investment strategy is in line with your tolerance for risk.
3. Tune out the noise. Not only should we limit our exposure to crisis news for our mental health, make sure to also turn off the constant barrage of financial reports from the 24/7 news media. Financial markets can temporarily get a little bit messy as they sort through the current news cycle.
Investors usually don’t need to react to the everyday financial news, no matter how topsy-turvy things may seem.
The U.S. news tends to report on a small slice of available investments, particularly large company stocks. Your portfolio, if it’s diversified as it should be, probably isn’t going up and down to the same degree as these stocks. Your portfolio changes are probably much more moderate.
4. Regularly revisit your plan. There’s no such thing as a completely set-it-and-forget-it investment strategy. It’s always smart to check in regularly with your investment adviser. Anytime your life circumstances change, your financial goals shift, or you reach another life milestone, review your plan with your adviser to tweak or update your portfolio and strategy.
John Gero is the branch manager and a senior vice president-investments at Wells Fargo Advisors Tulsa.
Featured video