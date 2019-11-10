Currently, there are 18.2 million veterans in the United States. Though in many states, veterans make up only a small fraction of the population, in Oklahoma they are nearly 10%. If you’ve ever been in a position to add to your staff, odds are you’ve had a veteran’s resume come across your desk.
Because of the fact that nearly a half-million veterans are looking for work at any given time, the federal government has created tax incentives aimed at encouraging employers to hire veterans who meet “Qualified Long-term Unemployment Standards.”
Many businesses are offering expanded educational benefits to veteran employees and their spouses. When it comes to deciding whether or not to hire a veteran, extrinsic motivations abound to offer someone a job.
Often overlooked though, are the intrinsic values to hiring a veteran. Though we may not possess the specific skills your workplace needs, we are quick to learn those skills and possess an abundance of organizational capacities that make hiring us a real value for your business.
We have a built-in work ethic
Because of the easy access to the GI Bill, a record number of veterans are going back to school to obtain degrees and training. Though many veterans will leave school with roughly the same educational experience as their peers, their previous service gives them an edge because they possess an already established work ethic.
Getting through 12 weeks of basic training and then several additional months of specialized skill training teaches young service members to self-motivate and anticipate upcoming tasks before they’re assigned.
Generally, veterans are willing to exceed the scope of the assigned task because this is what was expected of them in their previous career. Veterans are already accustomed to long hours and working under extremely high levels of stress, skills that can greatly benefit your business when facing tight deadlines or an end-of-quarter crunch.
We’ve been trained to lead
One factor often overlooked by employers is the value of workplace leadership. In the military, leadership is a trait that is taught from the moment you first put on a pair of boots.
As a young Marine officer, I was constantly reminded to be conscious of not only my own leadership skills but taught to develop the same skills in my subordinates. Training a new skill or system is a fact of everyday business, and hiring a veteran will place someone on your staff who has already been trained at conducting training.
Military service teaches that leadership is a series of actions and not a job title or position. This approach can only benefit your business as your workforce continues to grow.
We know corporate structure
As technology accelerates the pace with which business is able to connect people across space and time, your employees are likely to communicate with people across the entire enterprise in order to help your business be successful. With new employees, this ability has its own pitfalls, as new hires will often fail to understand their place in the organization. Veterans often avoid this problem, because they’ve already worked in one of the most complex organizations on the planet.
Veterans know how to tactfully address a superior, make productive suggestions when plans don’t work out and they understand their place inside of a large and varied enterprise.
From the earliest days of their service, veterans are taught to “stay in their lane” while still helping maintain accountability of tasks that are not strictly theirs. Hiring a veteran means finding someone who will avoid a large portion of the new-hire learning curve because they’re capable of figuring out their role and how to support those around them.
Hiring a veteran can be an excellent choice for your business, if you know how to leverage your new employee’s skills against your own organizational goals.
The number of hard-working veterans who are eager to start the next chapter of their lives is growing. Clear and open communication about expectations and goals can turn a veteran into a long-term asset to your organization.
Ray Penny Jr. is a litigation associate at Hall Estill. He was a captain in the Marine Corps from 2008-2014 and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 as the fire support coordinator for an infantry battalion.