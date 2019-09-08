At Switchgear we’ve often believed it is important to have company goals, individual professional goals and individual personal goals.
When new team members start working here, we have them spend some time creating a vision board covering all three goals. The boards are then prominently displayed in their work space to look at every day.
We believe it is important to remember what you are working toward and that being able to see the goals daily helps our team achieve those goals. I’ve been doing a lot of reading recently that has me thinking about my goals and my vision board.
“Girl, Stop Apologizing” (Rachel Hollis) is all about setting goals. “Atomic Habits” (James Clear) is about building good habits and breaking bad ones, which of course help you achieve your goals.
Maybe it’s time to update your vision board? I don’t believe it’s necessary to update annually if you have a mix of long- and short-term goals, but I do think it is important to keep the goals current and relevant. If your priorities change, your goals should change with them.
What if you aren’t a visual learner? What if you are a verbal learner? Try to write a story of your future.
The format you use isn’t important, what’s important is that we have goals.
What kind of life do you want and what hurdles do you expect to have to jump over to get there? What do you want to learn? Who do you admire? What traits do those people have? Who do you want to be? What do you want to be? What do you want to do? What do you want to have?
Paint a picture with words or with pictures of where you want to be (and who you want to be).
This is the time to be greedy — it’s OK to be clear on the things you want, too. Don’t be bashful saying you want a beach house or season tickets to OU football games or a housekeeper. This is where you absolutely say that you want to be promoted or you want to be on a volunteer board of directors.
Are you thinking long-term or short-term or both? Focusing on your positive future is what matters. When I was in school, I learned how important it is to take handwritten notes, that you learn more by doing so. I believe goal setting in writing is just as important.
Let’s face it, it’s a lot easier to be proactive in achieving your goals when you know what they are. Written goals are basically the GPS for your life. Go ahead and dream big!
Liz Brolick is chief executive officer at Switchgear Search and Recruiting.
