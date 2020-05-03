Oklahoma’s Safer-at-Home Order was set to expire April 30. Under the multiphased plan to re-open businesses, employers must plan how to resume operations, staying flexible and creative as health and legal situations develop. It is imperative that employers communicate all steps they are taking to make the workplace safe.
Employers need to follow the health recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health authorities. Following such advice will help businesses defend themselves against negative publicity or legal claims that they acted unreasonably or unwisely.
While employers must remember their obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, they are now permitted to ask if employees have symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, as well as to take their temperatures, provided they do so in private, using an infrared digital thermometer.
Employers should have a plan for employees who are unable to return to work. A reasonable accommodation discussion under the ADA is necessary for at-risk employees. For employees who do not have childcare and are unable to work or telework, consider what options may be available. For employers with less than 500 employees, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides paid leave under certain circumstances related to COVID-19.
Under the “General Duty Clause” of the Occupational Safety & Health Administration, employers have an obligation to maintain safe workplaces. Consider if it is appropriate to require employees to wear masks or gloves. There are potential OSHA issues with requiring employees to wear such items, and employers need to determine if an OSHA personal protective equipment program is required. Employers must provide general information on safe usage of required PPE and train employees on how to properly use them.
In addition to making hand sanitizer available, encourage employees to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces and maintaining social distancing. Have a plan for enhanced cleaning. Keep common areas closed, limit nonemployees’ workplace access, emphasize using remote communications and reduce in-person meetings.
Consider if it is possible to change the physical distribution of employees in the workplace to minimize close contact, such as staggering working hours or shifts, reducing work schedules and continuing remote working. Consider if physical barriers can be placed to limit employee contact.
Employers need to have a plan in place if an employee tests positive for or is exposed to COVID-19, including reporting the information to the health department, performing contact tracing to identify and notify individuals who had contact with the employee, and conducting an immediate cleaning of the worksite. Follow CDC guidance in allowing sick employees to return to work.
Under the National Labor Relations Act, employees have the right to engage in concerted activity, which includes the right to discuss or complain if the employer’s return-to-work measures are unreasonable. Accordingly, do not discipline employees who make such complaints.
Kirk Turner, Kristin Simpsen, and Paige Good are attorneys for McAfee & Taft.
