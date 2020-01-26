Here we are in 2020, starting a new year and a new decade. Is your company healthy? And I am not just talking financially.
While I certainly wish your business good financial success, I’m talking about the people who help your business succeed. Are they well? Are you well in your leadership?
Many believe wellness is something you do only on a personal level, but if you’re looking for work-life balance, wellness at work matters too. Boldly stated, physical wellness is essential for business wellness. Think about it; don’t we all make better decisions and work harder when we feel awesome?
This isn’t about exercise or diet. It’s about the details of daily life.
Wellness, by most people’s definition, means “the absence of illness.” Although that is the given definition, I simply do not agree. Wellness IS being well enough to do what you want, when you want, and how you want — all emotionally, financially, intellectually, and spiritually pain free.
Being physically fit does not equate to being well. Additionally, being overweight does not equate to being unfit. Most people find great confusion in this. To clarify, let’s outline the four parts of wellness.
1. Spiritual: This does not mean religion. It simply means your “inner self.” Taking time for inner reflection through prayer, meditation, or practicing mindfulness.
2. Intellectual: We need to stimulate the mind. Our minds need the challenge of discovering and learning new information.
3. Emotional: Emotional health is extremely important. When emotions are out of control it can affect relationships and work.
4. Physical: Physical health is not an option. It is about the sustainability of life through what we put into our bodies as fuel and what we do with our bodies. We must be responsible with nutrition and activity.
In business, it’s about numbers. Time management is also a big part of it. Let’s use the number 10. Begin with 10% of your daily time at home and work combined to effectively manage the 1,440 minutes we have each day.
Ten percent of 1,440 minutes is 144 minutes — roughly 2 hours and 24 minutes. Here is a guide for spending just 10% of your time toward wellness. Some of this can be done at home but we recommend you encourage employees and coworkers to incorporate into their day.
• 30 minutes of physical activity: Walking is an easy and safe form of exercise. Walk on work breaks, lunch breaks or before and after work. Studies show minimal amounts of walking leads to a longer life.
• 35 minutes preparing a healthy meal: Make a healthy breakfast or lunch. Stick with lean protein (eggs, fish, chicken, beef), vegetables, and a piece of fruit.
• 5 minutes — journal: Write about what you experience during your day. This can also be a daily goals list.
• 35 minutes preparing another healthy meal: Do this again to ensure you are at getting two healthy meals a day.
• 15 minutes of real conversation: Talk with a friend, spouse, or significant other. The conversation is uninterrupted without distractions.
• 15 minutes of motivational reading from a book or blog.
• 9 minutes of quiet time. Try this first thing in the morning when you wake up or before going to bed as a meditation or a practice introspection (e.g. How did I do? Can I improve?).
There you have it! 144 minutes (10%) of time well spent, achieving wellness at home and work. Use this guide as a starting point and watch 2020 lead you into a higher level of wellness and in business.
Mark Sherwood is a naturopathic doctor and runs Functional Medical Institute in Tulsa with his wife. He is author and co-author of two best-selling Amazon books, “The Quest for Wellness” and “Fork Your Diet.”
