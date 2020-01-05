With Oklahoma’s famed Bedlam football game behind us, one would be surprised to find out that the phrase “Boomer Sooner” may be offensive not only to Oklahoma State fans, but to people across the world.
In today’s climate of political-correctness, it turns out that a “Boomer” is not what we all learned in school (a participant in the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889), but it is, in fact, a totally different creature.
The phrase “Baby Boomer,” coined in 1963, refers to people born between 1946 and 1964. This year (2019), the youngest “Boomer” is 55.
By definition, all Boomers are entitled to the protections of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (“ADEA”). The ADEA protects people over 40 from discrimination and/or a hostile work environment based on their age.
It turns out that people have been using the term “Boomer” not as a call for an OU fan to respond to “Sooner,” but as a barely veiled pejorative comment intimating that “Boomers” are old, and not as in touch or “hip” as Gen X or Gen Y or Millennials.
“OK Boomer” is a catchall phrase popular on social media for how out of touch the older generation is, how they have all the money, and they don’t seem to care about the environment.
Legend has it that “OK Boomer” originated about five years ago in the U.K. With T-shirts, YouTube and TikTok songs, as well as coffee mugs and bumper stickers, the phrase has finally made its way across the pond and into the American work place.
For example, Myrna Blyth, senior vice president of AARP Media, was chastised for reacting to the phrase “OK, Boomers” by snapping back “OK, Millennials. But we’re the people that actually have the money.”
On the flip side, a 25-year-old New Zealand lawmaker, Chlöe Swarbrick, was making a speech about global warming when she was heckled by more senior Parliament members. Without missing a beat, she responded, “OK, Boomer” and continued on.
So, what does this mean for American businesses? The most popular basis for these types of lawsuits are offhand comments that may at first seem harmless.
Remember John Wayne and his reference to people as “Pilgrims?” A Pilgrim could be someone who came to America 500 years ago, a person making a religious journey or as Mr. Wayne seemed to use it, someone who was not particularly smart or sophisticated. Combine all three definitions and you have a dimwitted old person involved in a religious journey. Boomer is a lot less complicated as it is definitely an age-related slur ripe for a lawsuit.
Offhand comments starting lawsuits are nothing new. For example, a Mississippi company ended up at the United States Supreme Court because a young manager was heard saying an employee “was so old that he ‘must have come over on the Mayflower.’ ”
In another case an employee pointed to comments made by a manager asking whether “the old guy can make it up the stairs” to support his claim of age discrimination.
Bottom line — “Think before you talk.” Routine review of trends in political correctness are critical. Annual sensitivity training is one way to accomplish this goal.
Do your homework and prepare your workforce to avoid words they may have previously thought were harmless. Or, as John Wayne might have opined, “Life is tough; it’s even tougher when you’re uninformed, Pilgrim.”
Madalene A.B. Witterholt is a Crowe & Dunlevy attorney and member of the labor and employment practice group.