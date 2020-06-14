According to Giving USA, Americans donated $430 billion to charity in 2018, of which $292 billion, 68% of the total, was donated from individuals. That is a large number.
For perspective, individuals are donating more annually than Apple’s worldwide annual gross revenue, which is approximately $265 billion. These donations are critical to support nonprofit organizations that provide public benefits and improve people’s quality of life. Locally, we are fortunate to live in a generous city with strong philanthropic corporations, foundations and individuals.
From the onset of the pandemic, I have watched our community quickly and creatively respond to our growing needs. Tulsans sought ways to support our favorite local restaurants and businesses despite their doors being closed or services limited.
Even small businesses impacted by shutdowns have contributed to pandemic relief, such as Mythic Press raising more than $3,000 through selling COVID-19 fundraiser tees and Oklahoma Distilling Co. making and donating $75,000 worth of sanitizer.
Like many for-profit businesses, nonprofits have seen a decrease in revenue due to the economic impact of the pandemic combined with social distancing, which halted fundraising events and volunteer capacity. And for those nonprofits who directly serve individuals impacted by the pandemic, this is happening while their clients’ needs rapidly grow.
In addition to record government and fiscal stimulus, U.S. philanthropy has stepped up by donating over $6 billion to COVID-19 relief, according to Candid. Locally, organizations have teamed up to create COVID-19 relief funds raising millions to support those nonprofits directly serving our neighbors most severely impacted by the pandemic.
As an individual, how do you identify organizations with core missions in line with your core values? And how do you balance your charitable giving goals with competing financial goals? These questions warrant thought and due diligence. Furthermore, how do you efficiently donate assets? Although a secondary benefit to our philanthropic intent, tax strategies can lower the effective costs of our donations.
A few of the more common charitable tax strategies include timing of contributions and Qualified Charitable Distributions. Timing donations, often referred to as stacking or bunching donations, potentially allows a higher total amount of tax deductions for the donor.
Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allow IRA owners age 70½ and older to donate assets directly from their IRAs. QCDs are excluded from taxable income and can count toward your Required Minimum Distribution. The QCD strategy potentially lowers taxable income and may reduce the impact of expenses tied to income level such as the IRMAA Medicare surcharge.
Donor Advised Funds, appreciated asset selection and charitable trust strategies are a few of the many other tax-advantaged strategies donors can utilize to lower the effective cost of their donations.
In addition to the strategies above, the CARES Act introduced new tax incentives for charitable giving in 2020. For individuals, the new incentives include an above-the-line deduction for non-itemizers and increases to AGI limitations.
Which strategy is most beneficial? That depends on your individual financial situation and goals, an evaluation of current and future tax benefits, and consideration of how charitable giving fits into your overall legacy and estate planning.
As Tulsans, it is critical that we continue to support our local nonprofits so that we can more quickly rebound as a city.
Reach out to your favorite charities and ask what their greatest needs are now. Accelerate your giving timeline and give to unrestricted funds. And consult your financial adviser to discuss your philanthropy goals and available tax strategies, which will leave more dollars in your pocket at the end of the day to donate to your favorite charities.
Amanda King is a financial advisor at Don P. Quint & Associates, a firm specializing in wealth management, comprehensive financial planning, and corporate retirement and benefits
